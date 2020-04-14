HT Dialogues: Haryana official lauds people’s efforts in Gurugram in Covid-19 fight

gurugram

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:08 IST

As Haryana battles the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19, the state’s top official has hailed the spirit of the people.

“The people of Gurugram have touched our (authorities’) hearts with their individual efforts,” Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana and CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said on HT Dialogues on Tuesday.

“The way people have come out - irrespective of their status - and have helpd everyone, has been heart-warming experience,” said Kundu. “I am not talking about corporates, individuals have put in their hard work.”

The event was organised virtually with top officials of Haryana government and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority to deliberate and discuss what the state government has done in tackling Covid-19, and what is the way forward. The participants also include industry representatives and members of the resident welfare associations.

Kundu pointed out that the testing percentage in Gurugram has been one of the highest in Haryana. “We have tested 1,884 cases till now. We happen to be the only district which has seven private testing facilities. Since the Supreme Court has amended its order, we can expect more testing in the coming days.”

“The ICMR has given a clear protocol on who is to be tested. And that protocol has been followed. Out of 1884 cases, 1598 were found negative and the results of over 250 are still awaited. Thirty two samples have tested positive,” added Kundu.

With two more positive cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday, Haryana’s Covid-19 count has gone up to 184.

“Two more cases of Covid-19 were reported from Faridabad today,” said the state’s Health Department in a statement on Tuesday.

As per the latest data issued by the Health Department of Haryana, a total of 143 are active cases of Covid-19, 39 have been cured and discharged, while two deaths have been reported so far.