In Gurugram, locals booked for threatening car cleaners

Four men were booked for allegedly harassing and intimidating at least a dozen car cleaners, working in condominiums along Dwarka Expressway, in Sector 110, police said Thursday. The police filed an FIR after the complainants shared audio recordings of threatening calls they received last week.

The complainants, most of whom are migrants, said the accused goons, who are suspected to be locals but are yet to be identified, have threatened to kill them and their family members if they continue to work in individual capacity instead of “working for them”.

“Unidentified men have been calling me for the last 15 days. They said they would break my legs if I clean cars in the condominium without their consent. They have offered me the same amount I make every month by cleaning cars,” Apsar Ali, one of the complainants in the case, said, adding that the goons want to start a car cleaning service and monopolise the service in the area.

“They are offering me the same amount of money I make now, but they want me to charge more from each resident,” Ali said.

The victims, in their complaint, have also told the police that the goons follow them on their way home and threaten to kill their family members of they do not agree to their terms and condition. The victims told police that the goons wait on motorbikes outside the condominium gates and click their pictures.

The police said there are 30 condominiums between sector 103 and 110 that have been affected due to the problem.

Members of the residents’ welfare associations (RWA) from several condominiums, who had accompanied the victims to the police station, said people have refused to work in the area fearing the frequent threats.

The residents on Tuesday complained to the Bajghera police about the problems being faced by them and the car washers, following which a case under section 506 (threatening for life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified men.

The police said they have taken call detail records of the accused and they are suspected to be locals but their names are yet to be identified.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said the local goons have been calling the car cleaners and have offered them to join them. “A few of the local goons have also intercepted their way and have threatened that the workers should join them as they are in the process of forming a company that will provide cleaners. The cleaners are scared to venture out and have demanded protection,” he said.

For now, the police have deployed two police control room vans and personnel in civil dresses on the stretch to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

Mahindra Aura RWA president Yashesh Yadav said residents also face harassment by these goons and despite writing to police several times no action has been taken. “There are more than 100 helpers working in these societies and they are from different states. They are fearing for their lives. The goons had asked them to pay a share from their earnings, which the workers had agreed to, but now they are demanding 50% of their earnings,” he said.

Navdeep Singh, another resident of a condominium along the Dwarka Expressway, said thousands of residents are residing in fear. “If today they are targeting helpers and workers they might try to threaten us also. The authorities should take action against this mafia operating in this area,” he said.

