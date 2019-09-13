Kaushal sent to police remand for six days in murder case in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:53 IST

Kaushal, a wanted gangster, was sent to police remand for six days in a murder case after he was produced before a court in Gurugram on Thursday.

According to the police, they asked for his remand to investigate his alleged involvement in the murder of 40-year-old man — Vijay Batra, alias Tantrik, outside a condominium on Sohna Road on February 22, after he refused to pay ₹60 lakh to Kaushal that he lost while gambling. The police said he was earlier on remand for four days regarding the murder of one JD, a man with a criminal history, who was shot dead on January 23 in Shivaji Nagar after he allegedly refused to pay money to him.

Bijender Hooda, inspector, crime investigation unit, who is interrogating Kaushal, said, “We will interrogate him regarding the Tantrik murder case. We will try to get details about the cellphones he used to make extortion calls to businessmen across the state.”

On Monday, police had said he revealed the names of five local accomplices and confessed to his involvement in murder and extortion cases. A jeweller in Gurugram was allegedly helping Kaushal with details of his business rivals and had shared their mobile numbers.

Kaushal had also revealed that the extortion money collected by his gang members was transferred to him in Dubai through a hawala (informal monetary transactions) trader in New Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

The police on Saturday took Kaushal on a transit remand from the Faridabad police and later sent him to five days of police custody.

The special task force of the Haryana Police had, on August 26, arrested Kaushal from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital, where he had allegedly arrived from Dubai.

Kaushal has more than 200 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, and life threats registered against him in Haryana.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 09:53 IST