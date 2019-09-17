Key suspect in Jharsa teen’s killing held, probe reveals ‘enmity’

gurugram

Updated: Sep 17, 2019

Two days after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife and three of his friends were beaten up by at least six people over a minor argument in Prem Puri Colony of Jharsa village near Sector 32, the police arrested the prime suspect in the case, on Monday. The police had earlier arrested his mother and brother.

The prime suspect has been identified as Gulshan alias Pinto, 21, a native of Malda, West Bengal, and a resident of Jharsa village. He was arrested from his residence after police received a tip-off. On Sunday, his mother Geeta Devi, 40, and brother, Shubham alias Sonu, 19, were both arrested from Sector 39. The police said that they work as street vendors and daily wage earners in the city.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Sunday.

The arrested persons were produced before a district court on Monday. Gulshan and Shubham were sent to the police remand and their mother was sent to judicial custody.

The father of the prime suspect, Vinod, and two other unidentified accomplices are yet to be arrested, said the police.

According to the police, 15 days before the incident, Gulshan, a street vendor, allegedly had an argument with Sanjeet Kumar, the deceased, and his friends Rahul, Abhishek and Krishan over the placement of their carts.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “ The argument prompted Gulshan to hold a grudge against the victims. On Saturday, around 8.30pm, when he was taking his drunken uncle to his home, one of the victims intervened and asked Gulshan what had happened. This enraged him and he told them to mind their own business.”

He then allegedly called his family members to the spot and began abusing and assaulting the victims.

The police said that during the interrogation, the accused persons said that Geeta Devi, Gulshan’s mother, was the one who brought the knife at the spot. It was allegedly used by Gulshan to stab Kumar in his neck. The victims were allegedly beaten up with a baseball bat and sticks.

The police said that Rahul and Krishan were discharged after the treatment while Abhishek, who was stabbed thrice on his upper body, continues to be in a critical state. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

Rajiv Deswal, the deputy commissioner of police (crime) said, “Three of the accused persons have been arrested so far. Gulshan’s father is still at large. The police are investigating the case.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2019