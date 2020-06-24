Low intensity quake hits Rohtak; 8th since April 12
The NCS said quake occurred at 12:58 pm at a depth of 5 km.gurugram Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:13 IST
Rohtak
A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
Since April 12, the Delhi-NCR has recorded 18 quakes. Of these 8 have taken place in Rohtak.
