Man assaulted by kin of woman whom he ‘married secretly’

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:04 IST

Three persons were booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a man over personal enmity. The accused are family members of a woman whom the victim claims to have married secretly.

The police said that although the victim sustained injuries, his medical condition is stable.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Farrukhnagar and runs a business. He got divorced in 2015 and later befriended a woman who was his neighbour. In 2016, they allegedly got married, but the woman did not inform her parents.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, “When her parents wanted her to get married to someone else, she told them that she wanted to study and delayed the marriage. As she did not have money to study, I funded her education by taking a loan of ₹15 lakh.”

However, after some time she allegedly stopped talking to him, the police said.

“One day, when I met her near the Mini Secretariat, she told me that she did not wish to continue the relationship with me and slapped me,” he stated in the FIR. On Thursday, when he allegedly tried to meet her again, she turned him down. The same day when he was passing by her house, her brother attacked him, the police said quoting the complaint.

“He slapped and abused me. Later, her father and sister-in-law came out of the house and the three of them together dragged me inside. They tied me to a banyan tree and beat me up. Her brother attacked me with a knife as well,” he added.

Farrukhnagar SHO Krishan Kant said, “We are verifying the sequence of events that the victim stated in his complaint. The accused are yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against accused under sections 323 , 34, 341, 342, 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Farrukhnagar police station.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 04:39 IST