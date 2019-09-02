Man booked for sexually harassing former colleague in Gurugram: Police

gurugram

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:43 IST

A man was booked, on Friday, for allegedly sexually harassing his former woman colleague at a multinational company in the city. Police said that she allegedly submitted a complaint to the company’s internal complaints committee (ICC) but no action was taken against the man, after which she approached the police.

According to the police, the incident took place in October 2016, when the victim and the accused were at a company-organised training programme.

“I was sitting next to him in the training classroom and asked for help with an online tool, when he brushed his hand against mine while trying to take the mouse. I was taken by surprise but considered it as an accident for the first time. This happened a couple of times,” the victim said in the complaint on the basis of which an FIR was filed. She added that the accused man, on one occasion, allegedly stood too close to her and started to breathe heavily.

“During a question-and-answer session, he stood behind me and touched his crotch against my backside,” the victim stated in the complaint.

According to the complaint, she allegedly reached out to multiple seniors in the company regarding the incident, but no action was taken. She alleged that he also harassed other women employees of the company.

The victim was allegedly advised to go on vacations while the company would look for options to resolve the matter. “On March 1, 2017, I was informed that as of now no options are available and it was left at my discretion if I want to wait or quit the organization,” she said in the complaint. The victim later allegedly reported the matter to the internal complaints committee (ICC). The committee allegedly found her claims to be true, but did not take any action against the man.

Garima, station house officer of the Sector 51 women’s police station, said, “The victim does not work at the company anymore. She had submitted her complaint to the ICC and women’s commission. We are yet to verify it. Police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the accused under section 354-A (sexual harassment) of IPC.

