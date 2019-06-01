Man duped of Rs 10 lakh on pretext of business deal

A man was allegedly duped of Rs10 lakh by his acquaintance on the pretext of making him a business partner in Sector 14. The police on Thursday said that the accused man ran a mobile retail shop and had promised the victim a partnership in his business.

According to the police, the incident took place in March when the victim, a resident of an enclave on Railway Road, lent Rs10 lakh to the accused for setting up the mobile retail shop. However, the accused who hails from Partap Nagar did not make him his business partner.

Sikander, sub-inspector, Sector 14 police station said, “When the victim asked for his money back, the accused refused to comply. The accused threatened to kill the victim when he kept asking for the money. The accused is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case.” He added that the police have asked the victim to bring affidavits and details of the transfer of the money to the accused’s account.

The police said that the accused’s shop suffered huge losses and had to be shut down after some time.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Thursday, the police said.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 01:19 IST