Man duped of Rs 25,000 after his ATM card swapped with fake one

A man was allegedly duped of around Rs. 25,000 by an unidentified man who swapped his ATM card with a fake one and withdrew the amount from his bank account in Sector 14 last month, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Rajiv Nagar. The incident took place when the victim went to an ATM kiosk and the accused man offered him help in withdrawing the money.

Ved Pal, station house officer (SHO), Sector 14 police station said, “The accused man was standing right next to the victim inside the ATM kiosk. He offered to help him withdraw the money and when the victim gave him his ATM card, he slyly swapped it with a duplicate one. Later, the victim realised that around Rs. 25,000 was deducted from his account.”

The police said that they have asked the bank to provide the details of the victim’s account and the CCTV footage of the incident.

A case was registered against the unidentified person under sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Monday.

In another incident, a man was booked on Sunday for allegedly leaking the bank details of a private company, which provides student accommodations, police said on Tuesday.

“The company’s account number, IFSC code, current account balance and log in details, which in ideal situation can only be accessible by the authorised signatories of the company or the core banking partner, are being circulated via social media by the accused person without any due authorisation of from the company,” the complainant company said in its first information report (FIR).

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The accused person is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused man under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) and section 66 (computer-related offences) and 72 (penalty for breach of confidentiality and privacy) of Information Technology Act (IT) on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 04:45 IST