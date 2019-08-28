Man held for molesting Korean woman in DLF 4

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:22 IST

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a Korean woman at Galleria Market in DLF Phase 4. The man was caught by passersby after the woman raised an alarm, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30pm on Monday when the woman, along with her friend, visited the market. The woman, in her complaint to police, said that she was climbing the stairs for the first floor when an unidentified man came from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, who works with a multinational company in the city, raised an alarm after which her friend caught the man’s arm. Soon, the onlookers caught him, police said. A team from Sector 29 police station reached the spot and arrested the accused.

The accused was identified as Puran Ram, a native of Uttarakhand, who came to the city a month ago in search of a job. Police said he is currently unemployed. During questioning, he revealed that he was living in Chakkarpur in a rented accommodation with a relative and was looking for a job at a shop in the market, said police.

The man was produced before the district and sessions court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said, “We promptly registered an FIR. Ram does not have a criminal record and was looking for a job in the area,” he said.

The man was booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 29 police station.

