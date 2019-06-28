Man held for robbing commuters in cars

The crime branch on Wednesday arrested a man accused of involvement in multiple cases of snatching and assault in the city.

The police said that at least three accomplices of the man, who rob people on the pretext of offering a lift, are being tracked and will be arrested soon.

The suspect was identified as Zubeer, 24, of Nuh. The police said that he was arrested at a checkpoint near the Bhondsi jail, after receiving a tip-off.

According to the police, during questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to his role in at least six cases of snatching.

Police said that most of the incidents were reported from near Iffco Chowk, Shankar Chowk and Rajiv Chowk, three of the most populated spots.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The arrested man had at least three accomplices. They chose their victims on the basis of their dressing sense. The accused men, travelling in a car, used to offer a lift to the people. Once the victim sat in the car, they assaulted him/her and snatched their valuables at gunpoint. The other accused men are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

Police said the accused men snatched mobile phones, wristwatches, laptop and wallets. After the incident, they used to drop the victim at an isolated stretch.

Boken said, “During questioning, the arrested man said that he took to crime to make a quick buck, as well as buy expensive clothes and food.”

The arrested man was produced in a district court on Thursday and sent to police custody for three days.

