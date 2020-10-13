Man held for supplying drugs to jail warder

gurugram

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:24 IST

The police on Monday night arrested a 30-year-old aide of a drug peddler lodged in Bhondsi Jail from Badhshahpur area for allegedly supplying drugs to the jail warder which were supposed to be smuggled inside the premises, said the police.

According to the police, the suspect used to buy drugs through peddlers for sale in Gurugram and Rewari and was in touch with inmates lodged in Bhondsi and Rewari jails.

The suspect has been identified as Dharambir alias Mota of Rewari. His brother is lodged in Bhondsi jail for allegedly smuggling drugs and is a history-sheeter.

The police said Prem Chand, the jail warder, was arrested from Bhondsi Jail crossing, while receiving drugs from one Ankit Kumar. The drugs included 110 grams of sulfa and 24 grams of smack.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Mota’s brother, Inderjeet, is lodged in Bhondsi jail and is a close friend of Deepak alias Deepu, who had coordinated with the jail warder to smuggle drugs. “Inderjeet and Deepu are allegedly involved in over 10 cases of loot, drugs, assault and smuggling of mobile phones in different jails and were arrested last year from Rewari. They are lodged in the same barrack and were using the same mobile phone,” he said.

Sangwan said the crime investigation unit of DLF-4 arrested Mota after his name was revealed by the warder during his two-day police remand. “Mota had bought drugs from a drug peddler who, in turn, got it from Orissa in the first week of this month. He had received call from his brother who had asked him to meet Ankit Kumar who was in touch with jail warder,” he said.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, smuggling of drugs has increased inside jail premises. According to the police, inmates are being produced before the court via video conferencing and are, therefore, unable to get drugs during their visits. Further, visitors are not allowed on the jail premises any longer, forcing inmates to look for alternate means for their supply of drugs, including coordinating with jail officials, said the police.