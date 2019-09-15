Man stabbed to death by relatives after an argument

gurugram

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:33 IST

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after an argument with his relatives in Jatauli village, Haley Mandi, near Pataudi, on Saturday morning. The police said he was stabbed at least four times in the chest and rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment. The police have booked two men on the charge of murder.

The deceased has been identified by his first name as Hetram, who worked at the warehouse of a footwear company.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9 am when Hetram had gone to a dairy owned by his relative to settle an argument that took place on Friday night.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Pataudi police station, said the victim had met his relative’s sons on Friday night for drinks and when they were inebriated, an argument had ensued, which was sorted out at the time.

“On Saturday morning, the victim went to the dairy and confronted them. The argument escalated and he was stabbed by the two men with a knife. The suspects are on the run and are yet to be arrested,” the SHO said.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the alleged argument was over a pick-up car. “One of the two parties had taken the pick-up car, creating a rift between them. The victim was stabbed four times in the chest. The suspects fled, while Hetram was found lying outside the dairy. A passerby took him to Civil Hospital in Pataudi,” the police officer said.

In the police complaint, the victim’s brother, Sunil Kumar, alleged that their relatives, Aniket, alias Gullu, and Mayank had murdered him.

“They held a grudge against him and had fought with him earlier as well. The area where the incident took place has CCTV cameras. The police should arrest them,” Sunil stated in the FIR.

The police said they were checking the CCTV camera footage in the area for possible leads.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Saturday, the police said.

