March may be cooler than usual; two more western disturbances set to hit north India

gurugram

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:53 IST

After January, the national capital region (NCR) is set to experience an unusually high number of Western Disturbances (WDs) in March as well. In the next three weeks, north India is expected to experience at least two more such weather systems, meteorology experts said, adding that resultingly temperature in the next 20 or so days could be below the historical normal.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Gurugram was 22° Celsius, a departure of 7.6°C from the historical normal of 29.6°C (for Delhi). On Saturday, this figure fell further, settling at 21°C, the lowest recorded all month.

Speaking to the HT on Saturday, independent meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said, “This month, we are seeing back-to-back Western Disturbances, which will bring rain and overcast skies. This will prevent the daytime temperature from climbing too high. If I had to make an educated guess, I’d say the average temperatures for March this year will be at least a couple of degrees lower than what is normal for Delhi and surrounding regions.”

Experts also said that northwesterly winds, which tend to follow western disturbances, are typically colder winds are would contribute to keeping the mercury down.

According to IMD, another moderately active weather system is expected between March 10 and 14; about a week later, there is a likelihood of another active weather system sweeping over north India. “Though these weather systems will not be as severe as the squall line which passed over north India on Friday (March 6),” an IMD spokesperson said, adding that there was still a chance of moderately heavy rainfall.

Between Friday morning and Saturday morning, the city received as estimated 20mm rain, showed IMD data. Meanwhile, air quality in Gurugram remained ‘satisfactory’ for the third day in a row, with a value of 74 on the AQI bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board’s.

While PM2.5 concentration was within the safe limit with a daily average of 31ug/m3, high concentrations of gaseous pollutants (carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide) were recorded Saturday, indicative of high vehicular pollution.