MCG looking for companies to build and maintain automated parking systems at Sadar Bazar, Kaman Sarai multi level parking

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 20:39 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated tenders to finalise concessionaires for installing and operating automated parking systems at the proposed mixed-use, multi-level parking facilities in Sadar Bazar and Kaman Sarai, officials said Friday.

On an average, 28,000 cars are registered and added to Gurgaon roads per annum. The number of two-wheelers stands at 22,000, an MCG official said. Additionally, according to the NHAI, city’s arterial road, the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway is accessed by 4.5 lakh vehicles every day.

However, the city currently has only one multi-level parking facility near the HUDA City Centre, which was opened in May last year. Lack of parking is a major concern in Gurugram where motorists are forced to encroach on pavements, main roads and vacant plots to park their vehicles, resulting in vehicular congestion and chaos.

At both the sites, three basement floors will be reserved for parking, the six floors above the ground will be kept for commercial ventures. In Kaman Sarai, two of the six commercial floors will be reserved for the construction of a multiplex.

A parking space for approximately 1,000 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers is estimated to have been reserved at the Sadar Bazar multi-level parking, while in Kaman Sarai, space for accommodating 2,000 four-wheelers and 400 two-wheelers has been reserved, said officials.

MCG is looking for concessionaires who have experience in making, installing and operating stack parking facility, said an MCG official privy to the development.

Stack parking is essentially a mechanical technique used for parking vehicles one above the other using hydraulic platforms to ensure maximum utilisation of space.

As per the tender documents, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, the Kaman Sarai multi-level stack parking will cost ₹22.32 crore, while the Sadar Bazar facility will cost ₹10.93 crore. Each of these facilities must be built in 27 months.

The estimated cost for constructing the buildings, barring the parking system, is ₹78.26 crore for Kaman Sarai and ₹33.56 crore for Sadar Bazar.

“Due to the size of Kaman Sarai’s multi-level parking—nearly double of the one at Sadar Bazar—the cost for installing the parking systems also vary. The Kaman Sarai parking will be able to accommodate nearly 1,200 more vehicles than Sadar Bazar,” said an MCG official privy to the development.

As per MCG’s tender documents, the concessionaires will be responsible for designing, installing, testing, commissioning and maintaining the automated parking systems in each of the two localities.

“After floating civil tenders in June, we floated mechanical tenders on Wednesday for finalising concessionaires who can build automated, multi-level parking systems at Sadar Bazar and Kaman Sarai,” MCG executive engineer Amit Sandilya said.

MCG officials had floated e-tenders on June 15 for finalising contractors who could construct the multi-level parking facilities for each of the two locations. On July 4, the process ended and concessionaires for each of the facility were subsequently finalised. The files have been sent to the state government for approval.

The tender document further states that pre-bid meeting will be held at 11am on August 27 at the office of MCG’s chief engineer ND Vashisht in the civic body’s Sector 34 building. Bids for the project will open on September 4.

