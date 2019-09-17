MCG trims powers of contractual JEs

gurugram

Outsourced junior engineers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) can no longer approve bills or make alterations in measurement registers, officials said Tuesday. Of the 55 junior engineers deputed to the MCG, 35 are outsourced, officials said. They added that the decision was taken after an investigation showed that bills sanctioned by such officials were heavily inflated, indicating foul play.

MCG officials said measurement registers can contain details of building plans, property type, quality of materials used in construction projects, and licences.

At least 1,900 outsourced employees of the MCG are currently under the scanner after a report was submitted two weeks ago on a 20 month-long investigation. The report highlighted various discrepancies in the hiring of outsourced JEs and their current job function. The investigation also revealed the possibility of the MCG having more than 300 ghost workers.

MCG commissioner Amit Khatri, who is also the deputy commissioner, said he issued an order to this effect on Sunday to revoke the power of outsourced junior engineers, adding that only permanent MCG staff members, including junior engineers and sub-divisional officers who were permanent employees of the MCG, could approve the same.

“We had received complaints of financial irregularities in bills sanctioned by outsourced junior engineers. Although malpractice has not been established so far, we felt that vesting contractual employees with financial powers was not in the MCG’s best interest. There is a possibility of malpractice. Hence, the order to take away some of their financial powers and bring more transparency within the MCG was issued,” Khatri said, adding that he has also shifted five junior engineers to different wings within the MCG.

The municipal chief said the agency had put the termination of 27 outsourced employees, who were found to be above the permissible age of 62 years, on hold for the moment as the matter was being reassessed. “The termination of 27 outsourced employees is being looked at again. We will take further action in the matter based on the latest directions issued by the Haryana chief secretary,” he said. Khatri, however, give any details on what directions were issued by the chief secretary.

MCG officials revealed that over 100 outsourced workers are expected to be ousted by the end of this month before the commencement of the next monthly salary period.

