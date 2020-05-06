Medical professional asks cops for help; cops allege he misbehaved

gurugram

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:43 IST

The civil surgeon of Charkhi Dadri allegedly misbehaved with police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 56 police station, and threatened to get them fired, the police said on Wednesday. However, he denied the allegation and said that he was attacked by some people at the Wazirabad vegetable market, Sector 52, and when he approached the Sector 56 police station to file a complaint, he was informed that the area was not under their jurisdiction and he should contact Sector 53 police station instead.

The police are investigating the matter and a case against Dr Pradeep Sharma, the civil surgeon, will be registered. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when Dr Sharma had come to Gurugram to visit his son.

He said, “I had gone to Wazirabad vegetable market to buy some vegetables for my son. I accidentally forgot to wear a mask. When some people saw me, they attacked me with a stick and pushed me. I immediately contacted the SHO of the Sector 56 police station but he did not help me. I was able to escape the spot and return home. In the evening, I then went to the Sector 56 police station to talk to the officer.”

A statement given by Sumit Kumar, SHO, Sector 56 police station, read that the civil surgeon called him on the phone regarding the alleged brawl at the vegetable market. “I informed him that the Wazirabad vegetable market is under the jurisdiction of the Sector 53 police station and offered to give him the phone number of the SHO concerned. However, he began speaking in a loud voice and threatened me. I did not want to argue and hung up. Later, I sent him the number of the SHO concerned.”

The police said that in the evening, the civil surgeon allegedly arrived at the Sector 56 police station.

“He came to the police station and misbehaved with the personnel. He claimed to know senior officials and threatened to get us suspended. I recorded the incident on my mobile phone,” the SHO added. The police said that senior officers are investigating the matter and a case will be registered against the civil surgeon.

Dr Sharma said, “They are trying to implicate me in a fake case. I have already given a complaint to the Sector 53 police station regarding the incident that took place at the Wazirabad vegetable market. However, I am yet to receive a copy of the FIR.”