Municipal Corporation of Gurugram shortlists two sites for new zonal offices

Sep 05, 2019

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has shortlisted two sites in Sector 10 and Sector 67 to construct its zone 1 and zone 4 offices respectively, officials said on Wednesday.

Currently, officials looking after operations for zone 1 and 4 operate out of the MCG’s main office in Sector 34, an industrial sector located on the outskirts of the city, where public transport’s inadequacy makes it difficult for residents to access it.

Besides poor transportation, MCG officials acknowledged they are also running out of space in their existing office, prompting them to branch out to other locations in the city.

“It is best to have decentralised offices, especially in those areas where projects and schemes are being undertaken. Hence, we have shortlisted sites where proposed offices can be constructed for zones 1 and 4. We are also looking at the convenience of residents who wouldn’t need to travel all the way to Sector 34 to get their issues addressed,” Amit Khatri, commissioner, MCG, said.

The proposed site for the zone 1 office in Sector 10 is located behind the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) office, opposite the Kadipur pond. The proposed site for the zone 3 office in Sector 67 is a vacant plot located between IREO Corridors and Ansal Escencia, officials said.

The joint commissioner, sub-divisional officers and executive engineers of respective zones along with citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) will be situated in each of the zonal offices.

The agenda to construct offices in each zone was approved in the first house meeting in November 2017 after the MCG election.

Madhu Azad, mayor of Gurugram, said that the proposal to construct offices for zones 1 and 4 are pending with the state government for approval.

“Besides being difficult to access, the existing MCG office is extremely crammed, which not only affects the functioning of officials, even the public also finds it difficult to stand in queues. The issue needed to be addressed immediately and hence, an agenda was proposed and approved in the very first house meeting,” Azad said.

In June, the MCG opened its zone 3 office in Sector 42, while the proposal for the zone 2 office involves upgrading the existing zone 2 office in Civil Lines, opposite Civil Hospital, where the MCG’s main office was based, before it moved to Sector 34 in January 2015; to a building for which it pays a monthly rent of ₹14 lakh to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran.

