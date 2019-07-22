NGO uses drones to scatter 1 crore seeds in Aravallis; activists question choice of species

Haryana minister for environment and industries, Vipul Goel, on Sunday took part in an exercise to disseminate a reported one crore seeds belonging to various tree species in the Aravallis. The event was organised by the Gurugram chapter of Bharat Vikas Parishad, an NGO affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The drive used drones to shower seed bombs in the Aravallis near Ghata village.

Species whose seeds were disseminated included pipal, neem, banyan, mango, jamun, and rosewood.

Environmentalists, on the other hand, pointed out that these seeds were neither native to the Aravallis nor suited to its arid climate, and cast doubts over whether they would germinate once showered randomly across the forest.

Speaking at the event, Goel said, “Such an initiative is unique for Haryana, and the effort by Bharat Vikas Parishad is a commendable one. The preparation of this program began a month ago, when the seeds were kept soaked before sprinkling to allow for easy germination.” Goyal also added that, under his guidance, the city of Faridabad is engaged in a plantation drive of about 2.5 lakh saplings, and that similar drives can be organised in Gurugram under the leadership of forest minister Rao Narbir Singh.

A representative of Bharat Vikas Parishad called the exercise an “easy and efficient” way to increase green cover in the Aravallis. Purushottam Agarwal, the NGO’s president, said, “We have been conducting plantation drives for close to 25 years now. However many a time, we have not able to plant enough trees; so now we have brought this unique solution to Gurugram.” Spokesperson Abhay Jain added that they are expecting about five to ten percent of the scattered seeds to germinate. However, even if one percent of the seeds grow successfully, it would add 100,000 trees to the Aravalli’s green cover.

A drone that was used to sprinkle seeds, in Gurugram, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. ( Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO )

Former forest conservator of Gurugram, RP Balwan, however, criticised the move in light of the Haryana government’s recent moves to amend the Punjab Land Preservation Act, which is the highest level of protection accorded to several thousands of acres of Aravalli forests in South Haryana. “If the government wants to protect the Aravallis, it needs to roll back the amendments to the PLPA, which will open up the forests for real estate,” Balwan said.

Balwan also pointed out that aerial seeding is not an effective means to plant trees, and has been carried out in the Aravallis before with no success. “During 1990s, we tried aerial seeding in Aravallis and carried out a ground survey of the newly germinated seeds. It was a failure, and had to be aborted the following year despite being carried out in the most scientific way.” Balwan said there have been at least two other occasions on which such aerial seeding did not bear any results in the Aravalli region.

Instead, Balwan suggested, the Aravalli areas already have good rootstock of anogeissuss pendula, butea monsperma, acacia senegal, A. leucophloea and other indigenous species, which should be allowed to grow by carrying out soil conservation measures and facilitating recharge of sub-surface water. “Non-native seeds like jamun and mango, which are water hungry, will not be able to survive here,” Balwan added.

