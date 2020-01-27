NHAI tells MCEPL to replace all old RFID readers at Kherki Daula in 30 days

gurugram

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:08 IST

In view of the approaching deadline for complete rollout of the electronic toll collection system, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday directed the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway concessionaire to replace 15 radio frequency identification (RFID) readers at the Kherki Daula toll plaza within a month’s time. The concessionaire, however, stated that since replacing RFIDs was an expensive undertaking, the work would be done when it is added to their contract.

“Independent consultant has directed the MCEPL to replace all the old RFID readers within 30 days,” NHAI Gurugram project director Ashok Sharma said.

In a letter to the Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL) NHAI Gurugram officials asked the contractor to replace the old RFID readers, which are not working properly, so commuters don’t get stuck in jams. It currently takes vehicles an average of 20 minutes to cross the toll plaza, commuters said.

Officials added that the situation at Kherki Daula toll plaza must improve before February 15—the deadline for complete compliance of the electronic toll collection.

“Each RFID costs us around ₹2 lakh. If we go on to buy 15 such devices, it will cost us a lot. The NHAI should compensate us for replacing these RFID tags,” MCEPL chief executive officer S Raghuraman said.

Responding to the caveat, NHAI officials said that replacing RFID machines was part of the concessionaire’s work and it was covered by the agreement signed between the NHAI and MCEPL in 2014. The RFID tags were last replaced at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in 2018.

COMMUTERS SPEAK

Commuters who cross the toll plaza regularly said that RFIDs at only two-three FASTag lanes work properly, and that in the rest of the lanes they have to wait for an average of 15-20 minutes. They said toll operators scan the FASTag at every booth with hand held machines as the RFID readers don’t catch the frequency.

“Toll operators carrying hand held machines stand in front of each booth. They immediately come up to your car’s windshield with their machines and scan the FASTags. This process takes around two minutes whereas earlier when I was paying through cash it would take less than a minute,” Sector 44 resident Swati Sharma said.

“Only two-three FASTag lanes operate in an efficient manner,” Sector 83 resident Rajesh Chaudhary added.

There are some commuters who felt that quality of FASTags was also good and that changing the RFID readers would not be much help.

Manesar resident Col SC Gulati said, “General public does not have the means to check or verify the quality of the FASTags. They are happy to receive one after waiting in the long queue. In case it is faulty, the NHAI officials or the authorities, who allowed distribution of such dubious tags, should be penalised and action should be initiated against the culprits.”

During the NHAI review meeting on January 22-23, the issue of faulty RFIDs at Kherki Daula was discussed at length with Union minister of road transport and highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari. NHAI officials privy to the matter said the minister had asked the concessionaire why the RFID readers were not working properly.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting Gadkari had said, “The issue of (faulty) RFID readers has been discussed with the concessionaire. This is a concern and we will ensure that it gets solved at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, NHAI chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said 77.8% FASTag compliance has been achieved at the Kherki Daula toll plaza and electronic toll collection was going on smoothly. He also expressed satisfaction with the pace of conversion of cash lanes to FASTag. “I am personally monitoring the situation at each toll plaza. At Kherki Daula, the FASTag (implementation) rate is fine,” Sandhu said at the press conference in Manesar on Friday.