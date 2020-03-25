Nine hotels turned into paid quarantine facilities for people with recent travel history

gurugram

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:18 IST

The district administration has re-purposed nine hotels, with 392 rooms in all, as paid quarantine facilities. The facility can be availed of through the district administration, for a fee of ₹3,600 per person for a 14-day quarantine period.

At least 66 people with international travel history have already been quarantined at Red Fox Hotel in Sector 60, which has 100 rooms. The other facilities, health department officials said, will be made operational in coming days, as per the requirement.

According to an order issued by Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, payment for the service will have to be made at the beginning of the 14-day period. Provisions for three meals a day, two bottles of drinking water, and material for tea and coffee have been made, as per the order.

Dr Neeraj Yadav, deputy medical superintendent, Gurugram, said, “We have taken up the initiative to provide quarantine facilities to those with an international travel history, which will also free up beds in hospital wards for older patients, as required in the coming days. Younger patients may be kept in isolation at these facilities. Delhi has also done the same thing.”

In Delhi, at least three private hotels in Aerocity have been re-purposed as quarantine centres for those with a history of foreign travel.

As per the Haryana Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 (notified under the Haryana Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897), any person with a history of travel to any country affected by Covid-19, in the last 14 days, must quarantine themselves for a period of two weeks to curb the spread of the pandemic. The guidelines call for identification of places where isolation wards can be set up at short notice.