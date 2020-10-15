No action against gensets on Day 1 in Gurugram, civic agencies deploy teams

gurugram

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:20 IST

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Thursday did not take any action to shut diesel generator sets in condominiums or industrial units, officials in the HSPCB confirmed on Thursday evening.

Kuldeep Singh, one of the HSPCB’s two regional officers for the district, said, “No action to shutter or fine any diesel genset was taken in Gurugram today.”

He did not comment further in the matter.

On Thursday, the HSPCB teams mainly checked biomass burning, road dust resuspension, and to violations at construction sites, larger than 20,000 square metres.

Singh said that builders and industry owners were asked for undertakings, pledging their compliance with Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) restrictions. “Starting tonight (Thursday), we will also be deploying night patrols to maintain vigilance of open fires and dumping of solid waste and construction debris,” Singh said.

Shakti Singh, the other regional officer for Gurugram, was unable to share data regarding the specific number of site inspections, violations or action taken. “We have fined multiple violators for engaging in polluting activities today, but compiling the reports from various departments will take time. We shall be able to share the data in a day or two,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday deployed 40 water sprinklers on stretches with high dust accumulation — Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Vatika Chowk, Huda City Centre, Vikas Sadan, the entirety of the Dwarka Expressway, Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, Rajeev Chowk, Basai Chowk and sector roads.

MCG on Saturday also set up an ‘air lab’ in Sector 29, where officials involved in the Grap implementation will compile and analyse data related to the enforcement measures. MCG officials also said that the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, which accumulates social media complaints on waste dumping, garbage burning and other offences, will be monitored from the lab.

“MCG is committed to ensuring compliance of Grap measures. Under this, officers have been assigned the responsibility area-wise. To prevent dust from blowing on the roads, 40 water sprinklers have been installed, which will continuously spray treated water from the sewerage treatment plants on roads and trees every day. An air lab has also been established to monitor and resolve complaints received through various channels in a timely manner,” said Jaspreet Kaur, additional commissioner, MCG.

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) constituted five teams and appointed a nodal officer to implement the Grap measures. The DTCP, under the directions issued by deputy commissioner of Gurugram, will ensure the National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms are implemented at construction sites, as part of the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority’s (Epca) action plan to curb pollution.

It will also check the use of diesel gensets in commercial and residential projects having an area of more than 2,000 square metres. Also, the use of smog guns and disposal of C&D {construction and demolition} waste at construction sites and plots will be monitored by DTCP.

RS Bhath, the district town planner, said, “These teams will visit construction sites and ensure the work is done as per norms and steps are taken to curb dust pollution at these sites. Directions have also been conveyed to private developers to stop construction during the night. Water sprayers will also be deployed by them wherever required. In case of violations, the teams will take action.”

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday appointed two nodal officers, for areas under estate offices I and II, to ensure mechanical cleaning of roads, sprinkling of water, especially at Leisure Valley Ground, check the usage of coal and wood at eateries in markets and stop garbage burning. The authority has also been asked to check violations at construction sites and ensure waste is not dumped on vacant plots.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer, HSVP, said, “We have appointed SDE survey in estate offices one and two to act as nodal officers for curbing pollution and implementing these measures. Owners of vacant plots have been asked to close access and ensure no garbage and C&D waste is dumped there. In areas under our jurisdiction, burning of garbage, coal and wood would be curbed strictly.”