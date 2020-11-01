e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Online classes for college students to start from November 2

Online classes for college students to start from November 2

gurugram Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:13 IST
Sadia Akhtar
Sadia Akhtar
         

The state higher education department plans to start online classes for college students from November 2, while physical classroom sessions may start from November 16 in a staggered manner, said officials on Saturday.

Last month, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had shared a revised academic calendar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the amended calendar proposed by UGC, the new academic session of 2020-21 may commence from November 1 for first-year students. Haryana’s academic calendar is expected to be on the lines of the proposed UGC calender.

Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, said that while online classes were already taking places in some colleges across the state, formal classes as per the revised academic calendar will start from November 2. “The academic schedule had to be modified this year to incorporate the delays that were caused due to the pandemic. Currently, admissions are underway in higher education institutes in all states. Results of some examinations are also awaited due to which the commencement of the academic session might take some time,” said Verma.

He said while online classes would start from November 2, physical classes would take place in a phased manner, as part of which students facing queries will be able to visit colleges and universities post-Diwali. “We can expect the regular classes to start from November 16. The semester is expected to continue until March next year. The second semester might start in April and continue till August,” said Verma

Pooja Khullar, principal Dronacharya college, said that while classes through EDUSAT had been initiated earlier, formal online classes were yet to be started as per the academic calendar. “We are expecting colleges to open from November 16. With the pandemic disrupting the normal academic calendar, adjustments needed to be made to complete the semester. Whenever physical classroom sessions are initiated, they will take place in a staggered manner. Classes may take place in batches on two days,” said Khullar.

She said while the schedule for online classes had not been shared so far, some teachers have already been conducting online classes. “Some teachers have uploaded lecture videos on YouTube. Students have also been responding to these classes, especially at the post-graduate level,” said Khullar. Classes at the undergraduate level are yet to take off for all courses. Due to the ongoing admission formalities, not all staff members had been able to conduct online classes.

“Hundreds of students are coming for open counselling due to which even the teaching staff has been put on duty. We have appointed staff members to keep a check on discipline and enforcement of social distancing rules. Once the counselling and subsequent admission formalities are over, the staff will be in a position to create a structured lesson plans for online classes,” said Khullar.

top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Highlights: KKR keep playoffs hopes alive with 60-run win over RR
IPL 2020 Highlights: KKR keep playoffs hopes alive with 60-run win over RR
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In