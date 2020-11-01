Online classes for college students to start from November 2

gurugram

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:13 IST

The state higher education department plans to start online classes for college students from November 2, while physical classroom sessions may start from November 16 in a staggered manner, said officials on Saturday.

Last month, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had shared a revised academic calendar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the amended calendar proposed by UGC, the new academic session of 2020-21 may commence from November 1 for first-year students. Haryana’s academic calendar is expected to be on the lines of the proposed UGC calender.

Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, said that while online classes were already taking places in some colleges across the state, formal classes as per the revised academic calendar will start from November 2. “The academic schedule had to be modified this year to incorporate the delays that were caused due to the pandemic. Currently, admissions are underway in higher education institutes in all states. Results of some examinations are also awaited due to which the commencement of the academic session might take some time,” said Verma.

He said while online classes would start from November 2, physical classes would take place in a phased manner, as part of which students facing queries will be able to visit colleges and universities post-Diwali. “We can expect the regular classes to start from November 16. The semester is expected to continue until March next year. The second semester might start in April and continue till August,” said Verma

Pooja Khullar, principal Dronacharya college, said that while classes through EDUSAT had been initiated earlier, formal online classes were yet to be started as per the academic calendar. “We are expecting colleges to open from November 16. With the pandemic disrupting the normal academic calendar, adjustments needed to be made to complete the semester. Whenever physical classroom sessions are initiated, they will take place in a staggered manner. Classes may take place in batches on two days,” said Khullar.

She said while the schedule for online classes had not been shared so far, some teachers have already been conducting online classes. “Some teachers have uploaded lecture videos on YouTube. Students have also been responding to these classes, especially at the post-graduate level,” said Khullar. Classes at the undergraduate level are yet to take off for all courses. Due to the ongoing admission formalities, not all staff members had been able to conduct online classes.

“Hundreds of students are coming for open counselling due to which even the teaching staff has been put on duty. We have appointed staff members to keep a check on discipline and enforcement of social distancing rules. Once the counselling and subsequent admission formalities are over, the staff will be in a position to create a structured lesson plans for online classes,” said Khullar.