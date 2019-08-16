Over 8 lakh Gurugram residents to be screened for non-communicable diseases

gurugram

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:27 IST

A year after the district health department scanned one lakh people in rural Gurugram for their predisposition to non-communicable diseases (NCD), such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer, the department has announced that this year they would increase the scope of the survey to cover 8 lakh people.

Urban and rural residents above the age of 30 will be surveyed over the next year to find the incidence such diseases in the district, health department officials said.

Officials said the survey aims to cover 8.95 lakh residents by April 2020, and connect those who test positive to the relevant treatments available. Since April this year, when the survey began, around 44,000 people in rural and urban areas of the district have been covered. A report on the number of people found positive for the diseases will be released at the end of the survey, officials said.

In 2018-19, when the survey was conducted for the first time, it covered close to one lakh residents. The health department increased the target for this year to increase coverage in urban areas, officials said. “Last year, only rural areas were covered and the survey was in the initial stages. This year, urban areas of the district will also be included,” survey in-charge Dr Sunita Rathi said.

As part of the survey, accredited social health activists (ASHAs) will go door-to-door to get details on family history of non-communicable diseases, lifestyle habits such as use of tobacco, alcohol, among others.

“The ASHAs will submit their findings to the public health centres in the area, and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) will follow up with screening disease(s) suspected patient(s) are likely to have,” Rathi said. She added that those found positive after the screening will be referred to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The most common risk factors for cancer include aging, tobacco, exposure to chemicals and other substances, family history, alcohol consumption, poor diet or being overweight.

For the survey, more than 1,000 ASHA workers and ANMs have been trained so far, officials said.

