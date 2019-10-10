e-paper
Past midnight, vigilante group chases ‘cow smugglers’ in Gurugram; one shot

The victim, Monu Manesar’s associates said he was associated with Bajrang Dal unit in Manesar.

gurugram Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:11 IST
Alind Chauhan
Alind Chauhan
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
A man was shot while chasing suspected cow smugglers in Gurugram.
A man was shot while chasing suspected cow smugglers in Gurugram.(HT Photo/ Representative image)
         

A man was shot at when he and at least four colleagues were chasing suspected cow smugglers in the suburbs of national capital Delhi on Thursday. Monu Manesar sustained a gunshot wound in his chest and is undergoing treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital, Sector 38.

Monu Manesar’s associates said he was associated with Bajrang Dal unit in Manesar.

Rajeev Mittal, national general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, said, “I have known Monu for at least 10 years. He is an essential part of the cow vigilantes in the city and regularly catches the smugglers.”

The incident took place on Thursday around 3 am when the victim and his colleagues were allegedly chasing a mini truck, allegedly being used by cow smugglers.

Rajeev Deshwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime), Gurugram, told news agency ANI: “We were informed that a few cow smugglers were carrying cattle in their van and some cow vigilantes followed the van and informed the police about the same. Police also followed the smugglers’ van. On the way, the smugglers started throwing the cattle from the van in order to stop the police and vigilantes.”

Abhishek Gaur, in-charge of Bajrang Dal, Manesar said the chase started from a location close to Bhondsi in Gurugram.

“When they reached near Sector 10, the cow smugglers stopped their vehicle. When Monu and his friends got out of their car to surround the mini truck, one of the smugglers shot at him in the chest,” gaur said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:10 IST

