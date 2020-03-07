Pataudi: Six-metre-wide hole in overbridge on Delhi-Jaipur railway line

gurugram

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:49 IST

A large chunk of concrete fell off the Gurugram-Pataudi Road overbridge (ROB) on the Gurugram-Pataudi side above the Delhi-Jaipur railway line on Saturday morning, leaving a six-metre wide hole at the entry of the ROB. According to locals, the six-month-old ROB was constructed in a haphazard manner, and the Public Works Department (PWD) is responsible for this mishap.

An eyewitness at the spot said that he heard a loud sound and saw blacktop road falling off the ROB. Pradeep Yadav, sarpanch, Pataudi Pahari village, said, “I was travelling towards Pataudi and was on the ROB when I heard a loud sound. I saw a chunk of concrete fall in front of my eyes and immediately called the police and villagers to cordon off this area.”

The sidewall of the ROB also fell, with mud spilling on the service road, he said.

Villagers in Pataudi said that this ROB is a key link between Rewari and Pataudi, and locals use this stretch every day. The construction of the ROB was initiated in 2016 and was supposed to be completed in 24 months, but the ROB was finally inaugurated in September 2019. Villagers said that within 10 days after the ROB was inaugurated last year, they noticed cracks on it. “We had reported the same to the PWD, but no one came to fix it. Moreover, the ROB has many potholes, leading to a bumpy ride for commuters,” Vijay Kumar, ex-sarpanch, Pataudi Pahari village, said.

PWD officials said that they are looking into the entire incident and will investigate the reasons behind the collapse. Puneet Kumar Narwal, executive engineer, PWD, said, “There has been a structural failure. Around six metres of concrete at the Pataudi-Rewari side had fallen off. We have not used any substandard material. We will investigate the reasons as to why the portion fell.” The two-lane ROB was constructed for ₹13.82 crore.

Villagers have planned to file an FIR against the PWD and the contractor for constructing an ROB of a low standard. “The panchayat has decided to file an FIR against the PWD for endangering the lives of hundreds of villagers,” Yadav said.

The police said that no one was injured in the mishap. However, they have closed the entire ROB on both sides for traffic. Veer Singh, ACP, Pataudi, said, “There has been no report of anyone being injured in this incident. Till now, we haven’t received any complaint from anyone for an FIR to be registered.”

Locals said that no train movement was affected due to the mishap. “The middle portion of the ROB that the railways have made is in good condition but the one that the PWD has constructed is in a bad shape. On Saturday, train movement continued smoothly below the ROB, as the portion that fell is located right at the beginning of the flyover and doesn’t hamper any sort of train movement,” Yadav said.

A Northern Railways spokesperson, said, “The PWD has constructed this portion—the affected portion is outside the railways boundary.”