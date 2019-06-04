Power infra upgrade in Gurugram

One of the six new transformers allotted by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for Sushant Lok-1 was installed on Monday, with the rest lined up for installation within the week.

“All new transformers of 200kVA have been granted under the Smart Grid project to resolve power cut problems of the colony,” DHBVN superintending engineer KC Aggarwal said.

DHBVN’s Smart Grid project is underway and it is likely to be commissioned by the end of November in Sushant Lok 1— a privately developed colony by Ansal API Limited in the late 1980s, where civic maintenance was recently taken over by the MCG, but the electricity infrastructure is only expected to be transferred to the DHBVN by October.

The development comes a fortnight after the RWA had given a representation to the DHBVN, on May 15, demanding installation of new transformers.

“All new six transformers are of 200kVA capacity. We need at least 15 new transformers. The DHBVN, however, has released only six,” RWA president Sumit Bhaita said.

About 300 houses in C Block spent 12 hours without electricity after a blast in a 400KV transformer on April 19.

