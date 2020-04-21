Reduced staff strength, regular sanitisation and drives to help workers mark lockdown in Grand Arch society

gurugram

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:57 IST

From accommodating essential staff within the complex to ensuring that they are well-fed, residents of Ireo Grand Arch in Sector 58 have been trying to ensure that everyone inside has it as easy as possible amid the ongoing national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The condominium has cut the number of working staff, operating with 70% of the usual strength. “We are operating with about 70% of the staff and have prioritised the tasks essential for running the condominium. The tasks were distributed so that critical technical operations don’t get impacted. Amid all these, we are making sure that workers are taken care of,” said Raman Chawla, president, resident’s welfare association.

“Around 170 people are working within the complex, most of them in the day shift. Out of these, around 50 people were staying in the EWS flats. The remaining workers come from villages in the neighbourhood and their health condition is monitored daily. We have told all everyone that they can take leave if required, and there will be no deductions. They are being provided cooked meals three times a day. We wanted to make sure they are comfortable while they continue to deliver the essential services,” said Chawla.

Residents have also been helping staff members staying in the complex. “Residents provide tea, coffee, and other refreshments for workers. Everyone plays a part in ensuring that they are well taken care of,” said Dipen Sanghvi, general secretary, RWA.

The condominium also carried out a drive to provide ration to part-time workers like drivers, domestic helps and others. “We decided to help our part-time workers, around 500 of them, with ration kits comprising five kilos of flour, two kilos of pulses, cooking oil and biscuits. The kits were distributed, while adhering to the physical distancing protocols,” said Chawla. The RWA also appealed to residents to pay domestic helps and other workers full salaries.

Chawla said that the condominium is tiding over the lockdown with the cooperation of residents and support staff. Early on, the condominium formed a Covid-19 task force comprising healthcare professionals, RWA board members, and two resident volunteers to take measures to contain spread on the premises. This was followed by the creation of a volunteer network for catering to the needs of the residents. The condominium has around 10 towers and a volunteer has been appointed as the point of contact for each tower.

“The tower volunteers serve as the first line of contact. We have convinced senior citizens to take help from tower volunteers for any assistance. Volunteers are helping them in ordering necessities and technical assistance or any concern that may arise,” said Sanghvi.

Of the three entry points, the condominium, with 756 flats, is using only one entry to surveil movement in and out. The society has barred the entry of part-time domestic helps, cooks, drivers and car cleaners. Walking of pets has also been banned, while deliveries are to be dropped off at the main entrance.

Delivery persons are asked to deposit the packages in spaces reserved to each tower, following which there is a delivery distribution every few hours. “We carry out the distribution of delivery every two to three hours. There is a vehicle that goes around every tower, depositing the deliveries and the tower guard ensures that it reaches all floors. The residents don’t step out and the commodity is delivered in a contactless manner,” said Sanghvi.

All persons entering the building are thermal scanned and mandatorily required to use sanitisers. A washing area has been provided at the entrance where visitors are required to wash their hands with soap. Further, anyone entering the condominium is required to have a mask in place. Inside, toothpicks and sponges have been placed within the lifts to avoid direct contact.

“In our condominium, toothpicks have been kept inside the lifts and the lifts are sanitised five times in a day. A chart has been created and with each subsequent sanitisation of the lifts and other common areas, a note is made, and the progress shared with all the residents,” said Samiksha Ojha, a resident.

She said that after the initial hiccups, most residents are adjusting to the restrictions in place and complying with directions to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The condominium has a shopping area within the complex, which has shops catering to the daily needs of residents. Social distancing markers have been created to ensure that residents maintain a gap from one another and only two people are allowed in at one time. Besides, guards on duty ensure that residents adhere to physical distancing protocols and stand at a distance from each other.

“Two of the shops are open and well-stocked. If residents feel the need to get anything extra, they can step out and get it from other retail chains in the vicinity,” said Sanghvi.