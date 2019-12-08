Security supervisor in Gurgaon booked for hitting stray dog, attempt to bury it alive

gurugram

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 08:24 IST

The police on Saturday booked the security supervisor of Uniworld Garden-2, Sector 47, for allegedly assaulting a stray dog with sticks and trying to bury it alive. The dog sustained multiple fractures and major internal injuries and is currently in a coma.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday around 4.30pm when the dog allegedly entered the premises of the society. The complainant, a resident of the society, said in the first information report (FIR) that she allegedly saw some people beating up the dog and carrying it outside the main gate of the society. She further alleged that the dog was alive when it was being buried.

Chetna Joshi, an animal activist, said, “The supervisor and some security guards were beating the dog with sticks. When they were burying in alive just outside the society, two of the residents reached the spot and rescued the dog. It was then rushed to a hospital in DLF Phase-3, where it is in a coma.” She added that the dog has sustained fractures in its jaw and legs and its intestines have been severely damaged. Simran Mann, one of the complainants, said, “My friend Sheela and I saw the security guards beating the dog. The doctor told us a lot of sand

was found inside the mouth of the dog as the guards tried to bury it alive.”

Manoj, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sadar police station, said, “We have registered a case against the supervisor. The suspects are yet to be arrested. ”

A security guard, who was present at the spot, requesting anonymity, said that the dog had allegedly bitten another security guard. “The dog attacked a guard first and in retaliation, they began beating it,” he said and denied the allegation of attempting to bury the dog alive.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 428/429 of the IPC and Section 11 (1) (e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act at Sadar police station on Saturday.

Joginder Singh, RWA president, Uniworld Garden-2, refused to comment on the incident. Despite multiple attempts, the security supervisor did not respond for comment.