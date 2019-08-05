Service road at Gurugram’s Hero Honda Chowk to be widened to 4 lanes

gurugram

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:33 IST

Ahead of the repair of Hero Honda Chowk flyover that is scheduled for the next month, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed the contractor to widen the service road at the crossing from Jaipur to Delhi side. The widening is being done to ensure that movement of traffic is not affected even if one carriageway of the flyover is closed for repair in the coming month, said NHAI officials.

The service road will be widened to four lanes from two lanes, the officials said.

NHAI’s expert committee, which is looking into the damage to the road surface of the flyover, is expected to present its report in the coming week on the basis of which repairs will be carried out, said the officials. Hero Honda Chowk flyover was damaged on May 8 and two days later the highway authority had constituted a three-member team to look into the matter.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, said that they had a detailed discussion with Gurugram police commissioner Muhammad Akil on the management of traffic situation at Hero Honda Chowk during a meeting on Friday.

“It was decided that the service lane should be widened at the earliest from Jaipur to Delhi side to create more space for vehicles. The contractor has been asked to start the work on this stretch as the land is also available now,” said the NHAI official.

Highway officials also said that the expansion of service lane was necessary as the repair work on the flyover might require closure of the one side of the bridge for a longer period. Movement of heavy traffic on the flyover has already been restricted by the NHAI during the night to ensure that there is no damage to the structure.

“The damage to the road surface is under intense scrutiny as this has happened for the second time in a year. The committee is likely to recommend a solution that would be permanent in nature, but might require a longer period for implementing it,” said another highway official, who is not authorised to speak to media.

The committee looking into the damage to the flyover includes bridge expert Mahesh Tandon, AK Srivastav, NHAI advisor, and VL Patankar, former director general (roads), ministry of road transport and highways.

