Seven months after repair, Gurugram’s Rampura flyover develops cracks again

Concrete came off from the surface of Rampura Flyover, forcing its closure for a few hours on Thursday morning. Damage was reported from the same spot from where chunks of concrete had fallen off on December 17, 2018.

Officials on Thursday blamed the “concrete fracture” to movement of “overloaded vehicles” on the stretch, a reason that was also given last year and had drawn the ire of commuters and experts alike.

An official of the highway concessionaire Pink City Expressway Pvt Ltd. said the crack was reported around 9.30am and that they informed the police and rushed their team to the spot. “Two central lanes were closed to barricade the damaged area with jersey barriers,” traffic supervisor Anil Kumar said.

“We have repaired the area using micro-concrete. This area will remain barricaded for five to six days, but after that the road would be fine to use,” said Vikram Rana, safety officer with the concessionaire.

Gurugram traffic police said they deployed a team around 10am to manage the traffic and ensure there was no congestion. “We ensured that the damaged spot was barricaded and reflector tape was plastered around jersey barriers. Now, we are getting a light installed at the spot to warn the oncoming vehicles at night,” said inspector Tejbeer Singh, SHO, traffic police station II.

Rampura flyover, around 11-km from Rajiv Chowk, was opened for traffic in 2016. It is maintained by the Pink City Expressway Private Limited, concessionaire of the highway between Jaipur and Gurugram up to Kherki Daula. It must be noted that there are no streetlights along this stretch of the highway.

The flyover and the underpass below it are used by thousands of residents of the developing sectors beyond Kherki Daula (81-95).

When asked about the matter, NHAI project director NN Giri, who is based in Jaipur, said that he was on his way to Gurugram for a spot inspection along with his team. “We will inspect the damaged stretch again and identify what has gone wrong,” Giri said.

Last year on December 17, chunks of concrete fell off from the same spot at the Rampura flyover, exposing the iron rods. At that time, the underpass also had to be closed as a precautionary measure till the NHAI repaired the stretch.

On December 19, the Gurugram police had registered a case against the NHAI and its contractor after a complaint was lodged by a group of RTI activists alleging that poor quality material had been used in construction, which led to the damage. The flyover was opened to traffic in 2016.

Ramesh Kumar, an RTI activist on whose complaint a case was registered against unnamed NHAI officials and the contractor, said that the investigation in the matter has been delayed and he had submitted an application in the court requesting early probe.

“We were informed that samples have been taken, but the test report is awaited. Action should be taken at the earliest in this matter as this is a serious issue,” Kumar said.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 22:28 IST