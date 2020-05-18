e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Seven new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram; total count reaches 211

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram; total count reaches 211

gurugram Updated: May 18, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Seven new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported across the city, from places such as Sirhaul, Bhawani Enclave, Sector 18, Gandhi Nagar, Devi Nagar, Vikas Nagar and Ravi Nagar. The number of persons infected with the disease has reached 211, out of which 114 have been discharged, while 97 are still undergoing treatment. Presently, Gurugram has the highest number of cases across the state.

In Bhawani Enclave three cases have been reported till now, while in Sirhaul over 16 Covid-19 cases have been reported. Both have been declared as containment zones. According to district health bulletin, the case reported from Bhawani Enclave was in close contact with a positive case. Areas like Vikas Nagar and Gandhi Nagar are new areas where single cases were reported on Monday. Health department officials were unavailable for comment.

As per the district health bulletin, test results for 263 samples are awaited. At least 33 people are currently under surveillance at quarantine facilities, while three Covid-19 patients are under home isolation after being confirmed positive. The state government has issued the guidelines for home isolation, which is only permitted after the health team ensures the patient can be kept in a separate room while other family members can also be quarantined.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In