Shops selling essential items to open on all days, others for two days a week in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:41 IST

Shops and commercial establishments in the district, barring those which sell essential items, will be allowed to open twice a week and has categorized these entities in four groups, as per the latest directions.

The Gurugram administration said that to prevent crowding in markets it has issued a roster for commercial establishments and shops with staggered timings and days for opening and closing these on a weekly basis. However, multi-brand malls and market complexes will remain closed, the order said, adding no commercial activity would be allowed inside the containment zones.

“All the shop owners and commercial establishments should follow the Covid SOP very strictly and ensure there is no overcrowding. Social distancing norms, masks and sanitizers must be used by everyone to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease,” Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said.

As per the order, shops selling essential commodities, such as ration and vegetables, are in category A and will be allowed to remain open on all days between 9am to 5pm. Shops in categories B,C and D can remain open between 9am to 3pm and only twice a week.

Shopkeepers and visitors have also been asked to wear masks and gloves, no more than five people may gather outside a shop; marriage functions may not have more than 50 persons; 20 persons allowed at funerals and related rituals while maintaining social distancing, the order states.

The shops under Category A include flour mills, milk and dairy shops, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery and shops selling meat and poultry. Shops selling agricultural equipment, courier service providers, poultry and animal feed, veterinary services are also included in Category A.

The shops in Category B include those providing plumbing services, repair of fans, coolers, ACs, cycles and inverters, mobile phones, computers and laptops, home and kitchen appliances and miscellaneous electrical items. These will be opened on Monday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm.

The shops include in C category can remain open on Tuesday and Friday between 9am and 3pm. These include gift shops, toy shops, shops bags and suitcases, opticians, garment stores and those selling utensils and crockery.

Shops in Category D can remain open on Wednesday and Saturday from 9am to 3pm. These include those selling construction material, hardware and paint, furniture, plywood, timber, glass, dry cleaners and jewellers.

“The establishments, not included in any of the above categories, will be included in Category D at the discretion of the sub-divisional officer of the respective area,” said the order.

It was further stated that all hospitality service providers, barring those being used by government employees, healthcare workers, police and which stranded tourists occupy, will remain closed.

All restaurants, café, dhabas and eateries will remain closed but packed food, dry fruit and home delivery will be allowed.

All cinema halls shopping malls, gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, recreation parks, theatres, auditoriums and assembly halls will also remain closed. All religious places will remain closed no religious functions will be held.

The order directed that barring emergency travel for health-related reasons, air travel shall remain suspended. All schools, colleges, coaching institutes shall also remain closed but online learning will continue.

The order also directs municipal authorities and shopkeepers to ensure that social distancing and other heath safety measures prescribed in the standard operating procedure for Covid-19 pandemic are implemented strictly.

All establishments have been directed to make coloured stripes at a distance of six feet, as recommended by the World Health Organisation, and there is adequate space so that there is no crowding inside the shops too. The police and other authorities have also been asked to ensure they check that such markings are outside al establishments and monitor movement of traffic in these markets.