SPR project: As Feb deadline lapses, builders get another notice seeking response by Mar 9

gurugram

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:36 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday sent another reminder to developers whose residential/commercial establishments are located in sectors 58-67 along the 7.5km stretch of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), to revert to the authority by March 9 on whether they would contribute to the widening cost of the SPR. The developers were supposed to send their replies by the end of February, but none did.

In this regard, the authority had held a meeting on February 21 with the developers at the PWD rest house. According to officials. the developers had agreed to submit their consent to the contribution call of the GMDA by February 29. The detailed project report (DPR) of the SPR improvement that includes its widening from four to six lanes as well as the construction of three flyovers and two underpasses has been pending allotment to a contractor for a year now.

The GMDA had prepared a DPR of ₹282 crore, which was approved in June 2019 by the Haryana government—of this, ₹120 crore is to be spent on widening work that is to benefit the establishment of developers. Officials said that based on this fact, the authority had asked developers for their contribution.

After the DPR was approved, the GMDA in October sent notices to all beneficiary developers to contribute to the widening cost. According to officials, the remainder of the work that comprises the construction of three flyovers and two underpasses (worth ₹162 crore) will be done using external development charges (EDC). The EDC was paid by developers to the government at the time they had obtained licenses to develop projects.

“We made it clear to the developers in the last meeting that they must reply by February 29 in this regard. However, we have now asked them to revert to the authority by March 9. They are being reminded telephonically now. The GMDA will take decisions based on their replies later,” said VS Kundu, GMDA chief executive officer, adding that the SPR has to be improved for better traffic management at any cost.

The current condition of the road is bad—several potholes disrupt vehicular movement. The delay in awarding tenders and starting work has adversely affected the road’s condition—since intracity as well as intercity vehicular movement on this road has ground to a halt several times in the past five years, compelling the government to remodel the road in question.

“We have paid EDC to the government to develop utilities such as roads, sewerage, water pipelines, etc. As to the matter regarding the question of the authority to contribute or not, the decision has to be taken by the company and we have communicated the same to the MD. We were present at the authority’s last meeting held a week ago and we revert to the authority shortly,” said a representative of one of the developers present at the meeting.

One underpass will come up at Vatika Chowk intersection and the other at Sector 55/56 junction (T-point) near Ghata village. The flyovers will come up at three junctions—Rajesh Pilot Chowk, Tigra Mor and Sector 49/50 crossing.

The SPR’s actual length is 13km—it connects Gurgaon-Faridabad Road near Ghata village and merges with NH-48 near the Kherki Daula toll plaza catering to at least 25 sectors (from 55 to 80).