Those who need DG sets must approach Epca directly for exemption: Haryana PCB

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:13 IST

The Haryana state pollution control board (HSPCB) on Friday said that those who did not have regular power connections should approach the Supreme Court appointed environmental pollution control board authority (Epca) for exemption from its ban on diesel generator (DG) sets from October 15.

A day earlier, the Epca had directed the Haryana government to strictly impose the ban on use of diesel generators in Gurugram and Faridabad in view of the rising levels of air pollution.

On Friday, chief secretary Vijay Vardhan held a review meeting on the matter with the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

S Narayanan, member secretary, HSPCB, said, “The power department has assured that they are working on the necessary grid infrastructure for the uninterrupted power supply, which will help in reducing the usage of generator sets. In case, issues related to electricity connection between DHBVN and the condominium/industry remains disputed and unresolved then they will have to approach Epca to get exemptions.”

Developers, residents welfare association (RWA) and DHBVN have a week’s time to resolve their issues before the graded response action plan (Grap) to tackle air pollution is implemented on October 15.

“There are around 60 condominiums in developing sector and 15 in old Gurugram (sectors 1-57) where regular connections are pending because developers have not met the compliances,” said Vineta Singh, chief engineer, smart grid, who has additional charge superintending engineer, Delhi circle. According to her, the department will be sending the status report to the EPCA, while the developers and RWAs will also have to approach SC appointed pollution control authority.

Talking to HT, Bhure Lal, chairman, EPCA, however, clarified that except the essential services like hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare facilities, railway and metro services, airports, elevators, and escalators there will be complete ban on diesel gensets.

“Only the essential services or emergency services are exempted from the use of diesel generators. EPCA has already cleared its stance to power distributors. They have been given almost a year to improve the supply. On the issues of regular connections, state should answer as to why completion certificates were given to the condominium developers if they lacked basic infrastructure facilities like electricity supply. The pollution control has to ensure that gensets are banned from being operational.”

A helpline will also be set up for Gurugram and Faridabad residents for queries on air pollution and control measures.

HSPCB tried to wean off DG sets

On June 23, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) had issued an order to five districts adjoining the national capital – Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhadurgarh, Sonepat and Panipat – on the usage of the DG sets that are already operational. The order stated that all DG sets in operation with capacity 500 KVA and above are required either to retrofit the emission control equipment having a minimum specified PM capturing efficiency of at least 70% (approved by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)) or shifting to gas-based generators within three months in the five districts.

However, the order was withheld.

Jai Bhagwan, senior scientist, HSPCB, said, “There were no specific guidelines by the CPCB to implement these directives, therefore it was put on hold.”

Hemant Kaushal, project coordinator, centre of excellence on clean air, Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi, said, “Air pollution being a perennial problem is compounded this year with the Covid-19, which directly affects the lungs. Strict ban on DGs in Delhi-NCR is just one aspect of the multiple challenges faced in tackling air pollution. The onus is on the states this time to make sure the grid system is efficient, ensuring uninterrupted power supply.”

According to Kaushal, ban on diesel gensets is a temporary solution. “A blanket ban on diesel gensets is not possible unless states like Haryana figure out a way to supply uninterrupted power so that the genset use is limited throughout the year not just during the GRAP implementation phase.”