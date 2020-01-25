Three injured in road accidents across Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:43 IST

Three persons, including a 43-year-old special police officer (SPO), were severely injured in three separate road accidents in the city.

Around 9.30pm on Friday, a 45-year-old accountant and his colleague were injured after a collision with an unidentified car at the Kanhai signal in Sector 45. The police said the victim, Bhim Singh, was seated pillion on a scooter being ridden by his colleague, Lalit Khanna, on their way back from their office in Sector 63, when a speeding car driver crashed into their vehicle. The duo was rushed to the hospital, where Singh was diagnosed with a fracture to the left leg.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the car driver fled the spot but was identified on Saturday through CCTV footage. A case was registered against the driver under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sushant Lok police station on Friday.

In another incident, a 43-year-old SPO was severely injured after he was allegedly hit by a speeding Maruti Celerio from the rear near Signature Tower police point around 10am, while he was managing the traffic, said police.

The car also hit the road divider and the driver fled the spot. The police said the SPO, Ashok Kumar, fell on the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital and later referred to a multispecialty hospital in Sector 38. He suffered a hip injury and is subject to one month’s bed rest, the police said.

A case was registered under sections 279 and 338 of the IPC at Sector 40 police station on Saturday. The accident also led to a traffic snarl on the highway for half an hour.

In a third incident, a 53-year-old road engineer was injured when a speeding motorbike, being ridden on the wrong side of the road Dhunela crossing in Sohna, rammed him. The police said he was helping construct a road divider, when the incident took place.

The victim, Gulam Rabbina Sheikh, of Bhondsi, was rushed to a hospital and was diagnosed with multiple fractures. The suspect fled the spot, the police said.

The police suspect that the suspects in all three cases were inebriated.