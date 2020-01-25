e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Three injured in road accidents across Gurugram

Three injured in road accidents across Gurugram

gurugram Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Three persons, including a 43-year-old special police officer (SPO), were severely injured in three separate road accidents in the city.

Around 9.30pm on Friday, a 45-year-old accountant and his colleague were injured after a collision with an unidentified car at the Kanhai signal in Sector 45. The police said the victim, Bhim Singh, was seated pillion on a scooter being ridden by his colleague, Lalit Khanna, on their way back from their office in Sector 63, when a speeding car driver crashed into their vehicle. The duo was rushed to the hospital, where Singh was diagnosed with a fracture to the left leg.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the car driver fled the spot but was identified on Saturday through CCTV footage. A case was registered against the driver under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sushant Lok police station on Friday.

In another incident, a 43-year-old SPO was severely injured after he was allegedly hit by a speeding Maruti Celerio from the rear near Signature Tower police point around 10am, while he was managing the traffic, said police.

The car also hit the road divider and the driver fled the spot. The police said the SPO, Ashok Kumar, fell on the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital and later referred to a multispecialty hospital in Sector 38. He suffered a hip injury and is subject to one month’s bed rest, the police said.

A case was registered under sections 279 and 338 of the IPC at Sector 40 police station on Saturday. The accident also led to a traffic snarl on the highway for half an hour.

In a third incident, a 53-year-old road engineer was injured when a speeding motorbike, being ridden on the wrong side of the road Dhunela crossing in Sohna, rammed him. The police said he was helping construct a road divider, when the incident took place.

The victim, Gulam Rabbina Sheikh, of Bhondsi, was rushed to a hospital and was diagnosed with multiple fractures. The suspect fled the spot, the police said.

The police suspect that the suspects in all three cases were inebriated.

top news
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news