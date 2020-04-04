e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Three Nigerian nationals held with 2.4kg heroin in Nuh

Three Nigerian nationals held with 2.4kg heroin in Nuh

gurugram Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
The crime branch of Nuh police arrested three Nigerian nationals from Delhi on Friday and recovered 2.4kg heroin from their possession. The value of the seized narcotic substance in the international market is expected to be several crore rupees, said police.

According to the police, the accused men, identified as Alor Chukwudi, Emmuel and Nicholas Chidebre, had been living on rent in Delhi’s Mohan Garden.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that on March 30, a police team had arrested two persons for alleged possession of 50gms heroin, worth ₹50,000 from Shikarpur village in Tauru.

“We questioned them about the source of the drug and, on April 2, we arrested the supplier from Palwal. Based on inputs from the alleged supplier, the police received a tip-off about a gang of Nigerian nationals operating from Delhi,” the police officer said.

Police said the foreign nationals were allegedly involved in peddling narcotics substances in the national capital region (NCR), Palwal, Nuh and several neighbouring districts of Haryana. During the raid, mobile celphones and a scooter used by the accused were recovered and seized by the police.

Preliminary probe has revealed that one of the accused men could not produce his passport or visa documents while another aide’s visa had expired Friday.

“Among the accused men, Emmuel was earlier arrested in Punjab for allegedly smuggling drugs and police is verifying his criminal record,” said the police official quoted above.

A case was registered against the accused men under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Tauru police station on Friday, police said.

