Traffic cops conduct ‘smiley campaign’ in Gurugram

Traffic police personnel and volunteers from a road safety organization conducted a ‘smiley campaign’ to spread awareness about traffic rules and the steep penalties under the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act among commuters across the city on Sunday afternoon.

As a part of the campaign, the volunteers and traffic police personnel gave smiling emojis to commuters, who were following traffic rules. They were told that “they should feel happy because they are following traffic rules”. Meanwhile, offenders were handed a sad emoji and told about the importance of road safety and the fines they may have to pay if they were caught flouting norms again.

According to the traffic police, the campaign was launched by Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, at the Galleria Market around 1.30pm in DLF Phase 1. He was accompanied by Ashok Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), traffic East; Satish Kumar, traffic inspector, and several other traffic police officers. They were joined by eight volunteers from the road safety organisation.

A statement released by the traffic police read, “Campaign was carried out at other places such as Mahavir Chowk, Sethi Chowk, Subhash Chowk etc, as well.”

Garg said, “We appeal to the public to follow traffic rules. The traffic police appreciate the people who follow road safety rules themselves and not because of the fear of the law.”

Traffic police conducted a three-day awareness and educational campaign in several schools, colleges and corporate companies across the city

