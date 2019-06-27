Truck crushes 12-yr-old to death in Ghata village

A 12-year-old girl died after she allegedly came under a truck at a crossing near Ghata village in Sector 56 on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the girl was crushed underneath one of the truck tyres.

According to the police, she was on her way to the vegetable market around 3pm and crossing the road when the incident took place.

Sandeep, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 56 police station, said the girl died on the spot. “Her body was crushed beneath a truck tyre. The truck driver escaped from the spot and is yet to be identified. We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the driver,” said ASI.

Police said her family members, who work as labourers in Ghata village, are from Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The autopsy of the body would be conducted on Thursday, said police.

