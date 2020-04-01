e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Two held for raping and impregnating 24-year-old woman in Pataudi

Two held for raping and impregnating 24-year-old woman in Pataudi

gurugram Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 24-year-old woman in Pataudi, the police said on Wednesday. The police said the men had sexually assaulted the woman multiple times over the past year and had threatened to kill her if she complained to anyone.

According to the police, the suspects are related to the woman and stay in the vicinity of her house at her village in Pataudi.

The police said the woman’s mother, who lives in Rewari, filed a case on Tuesday evening after she visited her daughter and suspected she was pregnant.

In the police complaint, she said that she noticed her daughter’s protruding stomach and enquired the reason for the same. “She alleged that the two suspects had raped her on multiple occasions over the past year. The suspects had threatened to kill her and her brother if she told anyone about her ordeal,” a police officer privy to the investigation, said requesting anonymity.

The police said the woman stayed in Pataudi with her brother. The suspects would allegedly rape her when her brother used to go out for work.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Pataudi police station, said that after the complaint was registered, both the suspects were arrested from Pataudi on Tuesday.

The men, identified as Ravinder and Jai Singh, were produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against both of them under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, the police said.

