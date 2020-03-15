‘Updating’ KYC costs 50-year-old Gurugram man ₹34,000

gurugram

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:46 IST

An unidentified person was booked on Saturday after he allegedly duped a 50-year-old man of ₹34,000 on the pretext of updating his know your customer (KYC) form in Sector 51. The police said that around six transactions were made from the man’s bank account.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Sector 51 and a retired official of the Railways Ministry. The incident took place on December 31, 2019, after he allegedly received a phone call from the suspect.

In the police complaint, the victim alleged that the man told him to update his KYC form on his e-wallet mobile application. “He told me that if I do not update it, I won’t be able to use my e-wallet. He then later called me and took my bank account number, debit card number and pin,” the victim said, requesting anonymity.

He further alleged that the man asked him to pay him ₹10 for updating the KYC form. The victim allegedly told him the one-time password (OTP) that he received. Subsequently, five more transactions worth around ₹34,000 were made from his bank account. The victim said that he immediately approached the police regarding the incident. The police said that they filed a case after the initial probe done by the cyber police.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “The victim told the perpetrator his debit card PIN and bank account number. The man is yet to be identified and arrested.”

A case was registered against him under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 50 police station on Saturday.