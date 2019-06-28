Wanted man who escaped police custody in 2018 held

The crime branch on Wednesday arrested a history-sheeter accused of involvement in at least 54 cases of murder, assault, ATM theft, robbery, snatching and loot in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh.

The arrested man was identified as Shahid alias Advani, of Nuh. The police said that he was arrested from near a court in the city, after being tipped off about his whereabouts.

According to the police, Shahid was arrested in 2018 by a team from the crime branch, Bilaspur, but he managed to escape police custody. He was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest.

The police were searching for the arrested man in the case of stealing an ATM, a case registered at Rajinder Park police station last Monday.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “During questioning, the arrested man confessed to being involved in at least 54 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, stealing ATM machines and assault. Police have a suspicion that he is involved in at least 100 such cases. He never worked with the same accomplices and always used rental cars to execute the crimes.”

According to the police, during the investigation, Shahid confessed that he was allegedly involved in the murder of a man Tauru, Nuh, in 2017. Police had arrested his family members, accused in the case, but Shahid remained at large. Subsequently, he settled the issue with the victim’s family and those arrested were released, police said.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime said, “We are investigating all the cases in which the arrested man is allegedly involved in and are trying to find his accomplices.”

The arrested man was produced in a district court today on Thursday and sent to police custody for eight days.

