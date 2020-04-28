Welfare scheme beneficiaries urged to not visit banks

gurugram

The district administration on Tuesday urged beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes to avoid visiting banks to collect their due financial assistance. The administration officials said that the money was being directly deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts and they need not come to the bank.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, said to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease it is important that people do not rush to banks, and hence all monetary benefits were being directly transferred into the bank accounts of the intended beneficiaries of these schemes.

Khatri appealed to the people to call the bank helplines instead of rushing to the banks to check whether they had received the money or not.

Over thirty-four banks, including public sector banks and private banks, have set up helplines in the district for the beneficiaries who can check their balance and inquire about information about money transfers over the phone

Bank officials said instead of visiting bank branches, the customers and beneficiaries should use ATMs to withdraw money, and get in touch with bank appointed associates and relationship officers over the phone to check their balance and for other enquiries.

Administration officials also reiterated that beneficiaries need to be worried about their money as many people wrongly tend to believe that if the money is not withdrawn quickly from the bank accounts then it would be returned to the government. “This is a wrong notion and only a rumour. People should not pay any heed to this,” said Prahlad Singh Godara, district lead bank officer.

Financial assistance is disbursed under various central and government welfare schemes.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna (MMPSY), the state government will provide financial assistance to over 12.50 lakh families registered under the scheme through direct bank transfer (DBT). Financial assistance of ₹1,000 per week is also being transferred into the bank accounts of over 3.50 lakh registered construction workers, officials said.