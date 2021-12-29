Woman robbed at gunpoint at her home in Sushant Lok-1

gurugram

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:05 IST

A 55-year-old woman was held hostage at gunpoint inside her house and robbed in Sushant Lok-1 on Monday afternoon, the police said.

According to the police, Sumitra Vishwas, the victim, was alone at home on Monday when two men on a motorcycle approached her and asked her if any of the houses in the vicinity are vacant and available for rent.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram Police, said that the incident took place around 2pm on Monday. Vishwas told the suspects that an accommodation on the first floor of her building is vacant and invited them to view it to check if it met their needs.

“The woman took them to first floor and showed all the rooms and the kitchen. The suspects, claiming that the kitchen was not fine, called her to the area, held her at gunpoint and robbed her of her ornaments. They snatched her two bangles, earrings and one ring and then placed a tape on her mouth . They threatened her not to inform the police and warned her of dire consequences,” he said.

The suspects then fled the spot on their motorcycles, said police.

The victim then raised the alarm following which a neighbour came to her rescue and freed her. Later, she got down and went towards her daughter’s house in Block C.

Vishwas told the police that she narrated her ordeal to a friend near her daughter’s house, following which he informed police and reported the incident. “I have one daughter who lives in Block C with her family. She was away at Rajasthan on a vacation,” she said.

The victim told the police that she can recognise the suspects if required. Senior citizens in the area are living in fear now and have requested the police to ensure cops are on day and night patrolling.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that special teams have been formed to visit senior citizens in the area and have alerted the neighbours and domestic helps to take care of them. “We will hold regular meetings with the residents and will deploy extra force on the roads to ensure safety and security of the residents,” he said.