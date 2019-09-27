Haryana Assembly Polls: Renuka Bishnoi, Hansi MLA

haryana

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:34 IST

Renuka Bishnoi is the HJC MLA Hansi assembly segment of Haryana.

An alumna of a Chandigarh college, Renuka became an MLA in 2011 by winning the Adampur bypoll. The seat was vacated by her husband Kuldeep on becoming an MP. She was elected from Hansi on an HJC ticket, but later joined the Congress.

Educational Qualification: BCom

Assets (approx):

Total: Rs 3.67 crore

Movable: Rs 3.67 crore

Immovable: Nil

Electoral History:

2014: Renuka of HJC defeated INLD’s Umed S Lohan by 14,652 votes.

2009: HJC’s Vinod Bhyana defeated Cong’s Chattar Pal by 6,283 votes.

2005: Cong’s Amir Chand Makkar defeated Vinod Bhyana by 4,453 votes.

Constituency Primer: Hansi is primarily dominated by Jat voters, but also has a significant concentration of Punjabis, Brahmins, Banias and backward-class constituents. That is why mostly non-Jat candidates have won from this assembly seat. Following the 2007-delimitation, polling booths of Ghirai (now abolished), Narnaund and Bawani Khera were added to Hansi constituency.

How she performed: Like her husband -- Adampur MLA Kuldeeo Bishnoi -- Renuka is a laid-back politician, heavily dependent on the legacy of her father-in-law Bhajan Lal. She was seldom seen or heard in the state assembly during the last five years. Renuka’s poor performance can be gauged from the fact that her son, Bhavya, who contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Hisar, polled a mere 11 % votes from Hansi.

By the way: Occasionally teaches under-privileged kids at a blind school.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 22:29 IST