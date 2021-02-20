IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation in Taiwan
People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo)
People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo)
health

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation in Taiwan

Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca and 4.76 million doses from the Covax global vaccine programme.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Taiwan's government on Saturday granted emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine, with shots expected to be administered at soon as within seven days of arrival.

In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca and 4.76 million doses from the Covax global vaccine programme.

Emergency-use authorisation was granted on Saturday morning, and assuming the paperwork is in order, the first shots can begin with a week of arrival, Food and Drug Administration Director-General Wu Shou-mei told reporters.

The first batch of 200,000 AstraZeneca vaccines provided by Covax could begin arriving next week.

Taiwan is also getting five million doses from US drugmaker Moderna Inc. Wu said the process for granting it emergency-use approval was in full swing.

The government plans to vaccinate frontline health and quarantine workers first, and aims eventually to get 30 million vaccine doses to cover about 65% of the island's population.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention, with fewer than 50 active cases being treated in hospital. It has not yet received any vaccines, though with such a low rate officials have said there is no urgency to getting the shots.

Germany's BioNTech SE said this week it plans to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan, after the island complained the firm pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan astrazeneca
Close
People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo)
People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo)
health

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation in Taiwan

Reuters, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca and 4.76 million doses from the Covax global vaccine programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0 will have two rounds starting from February 22 and March 22, 2021, and will be conducted in pre-identified 250 districts/urban areas across 29 States/UTs in the country. (ANI)
The Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0 will have two rounds starting from February 22 and March 22, 2021, and will be conducted in pre-identified 250 districts/urban areas across 29 States/UTs in the country. (ANI)
health

Harsh Vardhan launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:41 AM IST
The Union Minister also launched the IMI 3.0 portal and released the Operational Guidelines for IMI 3.0 and the awareness material/IEC package developed as part of the campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The companies said they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration to allow for the vaccine to be stored for up to two weeks at minus 25 to minus 15 degrees Celsius (minus 13 to five degrees Fahrenheit), temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.(Reuters)
The companies said they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration to allow for the vaccine to be stored for up to two weeks at minus 25 to minus 15 degrees Celsius (minus 13 to five degrees Fahrenheit), temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.(Reuters)
health

Pfizer, BioNTech say Covid-19 vaccine can withstand warmer temperatures

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Under the existing guidelines, the BioNTech/Pfizer jab needs to be stored at a frigid minus 80 to minus 60 C until five days before use, a delicate process that requires special ultra-cold containers for shipping and dry ice for storage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India had administered 10,188,007 Covid-19 vaccines as of 8am on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.(Reuters)
India had administered 10,188,007 Covid-19 vaccines as of 8am on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.(Reuters)
health

India second-fastest to complete 10 million Covid-19 vaccinations: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:28 PM IST
“India took 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of 1 crore vaccinations, the second-fastest in the world,” the health ministry tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Ben Embarek , a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
Peter Ben Embarek , a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
health

Covid-19: After WHO's probe in Wuhan, China calls for origin tracing in US

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at China's Center for Disease Control, said the US should now be "the focus" of global efforts to trace the virus, CNN reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer has said there is no evidence in real life that the variant escapes the protection offered by its vaccine.(Reuters)
Pfizer has said there is no evidence in real life that the variant escapes the protection offered by its vaccine.(Reuters)
health

Study says Pfizer, Moderna vaccines can protect against Covid-19 variants

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Researchers at Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch for the study of genetically engineered versions of the virus to carry some of the mutations found in B1351 variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers from the World Health Organization (WHO) inspect an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder containing Ebola vaccines in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo in this undated photograph taken July, 2020. Picture taken July, 2020. T. Alhassan/WHOAFRO/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Workers from the World Health Organization (WHO) inspect an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder containing Ebola vaccines in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo in this undated photograph taken July, 2020. Picture taken July, 2020. T. Alhassan/WHOAFRO/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
world news

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

AP, Dakar, Senegal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:38 PM IST
WHO regional director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said Thursday that 11,000 Ebola vaccines are being prepared in Geneva and are expected to arrive in Guinea over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
health

The coronavirus may not be able to mutate beyond control

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Yes, the variants are worrying, but there appear to be limits to what might be coming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Listing out further information about the returnees with the South African variant (B.1.351), Bhargava said that one was from Angola, one from Tanzania and the remaining two were from South Africa.(ANI Photo)
Listing out further information about the returnees with the South African variant (B.1.351), Bhargava said that one was from Angola, one from Tanzania and the remaining two were from South Africa.(ANI Photo)
india news

South African Covid variant detected in 4 returnees, Brazil variant in 1: ICMR

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:01 PM IST
“In India, the South African strain of Covid-19 has been detected in four returnees from South Africa. All travellers and their contacts tested and quarantined,” Bhargava said during the Union health ministry’s press briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marseille firefighters brigade carry out a health assessment operation by analysing wastewater to look for traces of Covid-19 in a retirement home, on February 15, 2021 in Metz, eastern France. - The battalion of Marseille firefighters sent 11 men to carry out analyses and train local firefighters as the department in the Grand Est has a 'higher than average' incidence of the new Covid19 variants. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)(AFP)
Marseille firefighters brigade carry out a health assessment operation by analysing wastewater to look for traces of Covid-19 in a retirement home, on February 15, 2021 in Metz, eastern France. - The battalion of Marseille firefighters sent 11 men to carry out analyses and train local firefighters as the department in the Grand Est has a 'higher than average' incidence of the new Covid19 variants. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)(AFP)
health

Covid-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
“It’s not really something you can sort of flip a switch, do overnight,” cautioned Richard Webby, who directs a World Health Organization flu center from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers have also reported that a lower proportion of children are diagnosed with Covid-19 compared to older age groups. (Representative Image)(AP)
Researchers have also reported that a lower proportion of children are diagnosed with Covid-19 compared to older age groups. (Representative Image)(AP)
health

Younger people half as likely as adults to catch Covid-19: Study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Previous studies have found differences in symptoms and the clinical course of Covid-19 in children compared to adults.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The average age of diagnosis for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is just seven years.(Unsplash. Representative image)
The average age of diagnosis for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is just seven years.(Unsplash. Representative image)
health

Researchers find potential new treatment for fatal childhood brain cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:32 PM IST
In pre-clinical testing in mouse models, the researchers found that the promising drug combination led to survival in two-thirds of the mice and that the drug combination completely halted the growth of these highly aggressive tumours in these mice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For now, scientists agree on the immediate priority: Vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. The next step is less certain and depends largely on the strength of the immunity offered by vaccines and natural infections and how long it lasts. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
For now, scientists agree on the immediate priority: Vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. The next step is less certain and depends largely on the strength of the immunity offered by vaccines and natural infections and how long it lasts. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
health

Coronavirus may never go away but could change into mild annoyance

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Eventually, the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 will become yet “another animal in the zoo,” joining the many other infectious diseases that humanity has learned to live with, predicted Dr. T. Jacob John, who studies viruses and was at the helm of India’s efforts to tackle polio and HIV/AIDS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks.(iStock/HT Archive)
The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks.(iStock/HT Archive)
health

Indians want strict tobacco control, demand removal of smoking zones: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • 82% of these adults believe that smokeless tobacco is a serious issue in the country, while 80% believe that smoking cigarettes is an issue of huge concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dangerous coronavirus variants identified in Africa, Europe and South America are carpeting the globe, pushing scientists in the UK and elsewhere to target multiple versions of the pathogen in a single shot and perhaps head off more lethal foes that may emerge.(Reuters)
Dangerous coronavirus variants identified in Africa, Europe and South America are carpeting the globe, pushing scientists in the UK and elsewhere to target multiple versions of the pathogen in a single shot and perhaps head off more lethal foes that may emerge.(Reuters)
health

Focus shifts to research into all-in-one Covid-19 vaccines as variants emerge

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The government last week announced a pact with CureVac NV to tackle variants, pairing artificial intelligence to predict future mutations with messenger RNA technology that can rapidly generate new vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP