Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry With Quinoa: A 55g Protein Rich Fitness Meal To Try For Weight Loss

A bowlful of healthy Chicken Broccoli stir fry with quinoa can set up your lunch with all the leftovers you have in the refrigerator. Whether you are setting up a fitness diet plan or looking for something light for dinner, this dish is gluten-free, low-fat, filled with protein and vitamins, and it certainly tastes amazing. Just imagine how much food you would have to consume for a solid 55g protein intake? With this one-bowl chicken and broccoli stir fry.

Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa: A 55g Protein Rich Meal(Adobe Stock)

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So, what about the nutrients of this dish? Chicken is an excellent source of amino acids. Human bodies use amino acids to build muscle tissue, which is actually important to preserve as ageing starts. The more protein you intake, the more you can steadily maintain bone density. Therefore, eating chicken may help build stronger muscles and promote healthier bones, decreasing the risk of injuries and diseases such as osteoporosis.

Studies state that consuming 25-30 grams of protein per meal can actually leave you feel fuller, help in proper weight management and may reduce the risk of cardiac disease. Broccoli comes with different nutrients following vitamins, fiber, minerals, and phenolic compounds. Not just that, broccoli adds more antioxidants, anti-inflammatory elements, anti-microbial and neuroprotective effects. And then comes quinoa. Quinoa is a highly nutritious, gluten-free option that is filled with complete protein, minerals and dietary fiber. Consuming quinoa can improve cardiovascular health, blood sugar regulation, and metabolic function.

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{{^usCountry}} When you are in search of meal without a heavy finish, chicken and broccoli stir fry with quinoa brings colour, texture, and balanced nutrition to the plate.Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa vs. Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry Feature Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry Main ingredients Chicken breast, broccoli, quinoa, bell pepper, carrot, garlic, ginger, and a light soy-lime sauce Chicken breast, broccoli, seasonings, sauce, and optional vegetables Carbohydrate source Quinoa adds measured complex carbohydrates and makes the dish more complete The stir fry may need rice, noodles, or another side for additional carbohydrates Protein value Approximately 55 grams of protein per serving Protein depends mainly on the chicken portion Fiber content Quinoa, broccoli, carrot, and bell pepper contribute fiber Broccoli provides fiber, but the total may be lower without quinoa Meal-prep suitability Easy to divide into complete lunch or dinner portions Convenient for prep, although a separate side dish may be needed Texture Tender chicken, crisp vegetables, and fluffy quinoa create a varied bowl The dish focuses mainly on chicken and vegetables Weight-management value Balanced portions of protein, vegetables, and carbohydrates may improve satiety It can be lighter, but portion balance depends on the accompanying side Best use Lunch, dinner, fitness meal prep, or a post-workout meal Quick lunch, dinner, or a low-carbohydrate option Quick recipe overview Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: Approximately 535 calories per serving

Protein: Approximately 55–57 grams per serving

Carbohydrates: Approximately 48 grams per serving

Fat: Approximately 11 grams per serving

Fiber: Approximately 6 grams per serving

Oil used: Only 1 teaspoon for the entire recipe

Difficulty: Easy Ingredients 400 grams boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

½ cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed thoroughly

1 cup water or low-sodium chicken broth

3 cups broccoli florets

1 small red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 medium carrot, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon red chilli flakes, optional

2 spring onions, chopped

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, optional Step-by-step recipe guide Rinse the quinoa under running water to remove any naturally bitter outer coating. Add the quinoa and water or low-sodium broth to a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, cover the pan, and cook on low heat for approximately 15 minutes. Switch off the heat and allow the quinoa to rest for 5 minutes before fluffing it with a fork.

Place the chicken pieces in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of low-sodium soy sauce, black pepper, and half of the grated ginger. Toss the chicken until each piece is lightly coated.

Heat a large non-stick skillet or seasoned wok over medium-high heat. Add only 1 teaspoon of olive oil and spread it evenly across the pan.

Add the seasoned chicken and cook for 6–8 minutes. Turn the pieces occasionally until they develop lightly browned edges and reach a safe internal temperature of 74°C. Transfer the chicken to a clean plate.

Add the broccoli, bell pepper, and carrot to the same skillet. Stir fry the vegetables for 4–5 minutes. Add 1–2 tablespoons of water or broth when necessary to prevent sticking without adding more oil.

Add the minced garlic and remaining grated ginger. Stir continuously for approximately 30 seconds so the garlic becomes fragrant without burning.

Mix the remaining soy sauce, lime juice, honey, and optional red chilli flakes in a small bowl. Pour the sauce into the skillet.

Return the cooked chicken to the pan and toss everything together for 2–3 minutes. The light sauce should coat the chicken and vegetables without making them soggy.

Divide the fluffy quinoa between two bowls. Add the chicken and broccoli stir fry, then finish each portion with chopped spring onions and optional sesame seeds.

Serve the dish warm for lunch or dinner. Refrigerate cooled portions in airtight containers when using the recipe for meal prep. 5 Tips To Make This Dish Healthier Trim visible fat before cooking. Chicken breast keeps the protein level high while limiting unnecessary saturated fat.

Add a splash of water or broth when the vegetables begin to stick. This technique keeps the recipe limited to one teaspoon of oil.

Avoid overcooking the broccoli. A brief stir fry preserves its texture, colour, and fresh taste.

Select low-sodium soy sauce or tamari. Extra salt is usually unnecessary because the sauce already provides savory flavour.

Divide the cooked quinoa evenly between two bowls. Measured portions help maintain a balanced carbohydrate intake while keeping the meal satisfying. Estimated nutrients per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you are in search of meal without a heavy finish, chicken and broccoli stir fry with quinoa brings colour, texture, and balanced nutrition to the plate.Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa vs. Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry Feature Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry Main ingredients Chicken breast, broccoli, quinoa, bell pepper, carrot, garlic, ginger, and a light soy-lime sauce Chicken breast, broccoli, seasonings, sauce, and optional vegetables Carbohydrate source Quinoa adds measured complex carbohydrates and makes the dish more complete The stir fry may need rice, noodles, or another side for additional carbohydrates Protein value Approximately 55 grams of protein per serving Protein depends mainly on the chicken portion Fiber content Quinoa, broccoli, carrot, and bell pepper contribute fiber Broccoli provides fiber, but the total may be lower without quinoa Meal-prep suitability Easy to divide into complete lunch or dinner portions Convenient for prep, although a separate side dish may be needed Texture Tender chicken, crisp vegetables, and fluffy quinoa create a varied bowl The dish focuses mainly on chicken and vegetables Weight-management value Balanced portions of protein, vegetables, and carbohydrates may improve satiety It can be lighter, but portion balance depends on the accompanying side Best use Lunch, dinner, fitness meal prep, or a post-workout meal Quick lunch, dinner, or a low-carbohydrate option Quick recipe overview Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: Approximately 535 calories per serving

Protein: Approximately 55–57 grams per serving

Carbohydrates: Approximately 48 grams per serving

Fat: Approximately 11 grams per serving

Fiber: Approximately 6 grams per serving

Oil used: Only 1 teaspoon for the entire recipe

Difficulty: Easy Ingredients 400 grams boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

½ cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed thoroughly

1 cup water or low-sodium chicken broth

3 cups broccoli florets

1 small red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 medium carrot, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon red chilli flakes, optional

2 spring onions, chopped

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, optional Step-by-step recipe guide Rinse the quinoa under running water to remove any naturally bitter outer coating. Add the quinoa and water or low-sodium broth to a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, cover the pan, and cook on low heat for approximately 15 minutes. Switch off the heat and allow the quinoa to rest for 5 minutes before fluffing it with a fork.

Place the chicken pieces in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of low-sodium soy sauce, black pepper, and half of the grated ginger. Toss the chicken until each piece is lightly coated.

Heat a large non-stick skillet or seasoned wok over medium-high heat. Add only 1 teaspoon of olive oil and spread it evenly across the pan.

Add the seasoned chicken and cook for 6–8 minutes. Turn the pieces occasionally until they develop lightly browned edges and reach a safe internal temperature of 74°C. Transfer the chicken to a clean plate.

Add the broccoli, bell pepper, and carrot to the same skillet. Stir fry the vegetables for 4–5 minutes. Add 1–2 tablespoons of water or broth when necessary to prevent sticking without adding more oil.

Add the minced garlic and remaining grated ginger. Stir continuously for approximately 30 seconds so the garlic becomes fragrant without burning.

Mix the remaining soy sauce, lime juice, honey, and optional red chilli flakes in a small bowl. Pour the sauce into the skillet.

Return the cooked chicken to the pan and toss everything together for 2–3 minutes. The light sauce should coat the chicken and vegetables without making them soggy.

Divide the fluffy quinoa between two bowls. Add the chicken and broccoli stir fry, then finish each portion with chopped spring onions and optional sesame seeds.

Serve the dish warm for lunch or dinner. Refrigerate cooled portions in airtight containers when using the recipe for meal prep. 5 Tips To Make This Dish Healthier Trim visible fat before cooking. Chicken breast keeps the protein level high while limiting unnecessary saturated fat.

Add a splash of water or broth when the vegetables begin to stick. This technique keeps the recipe limited to one teaspoon of oil.

Avoid overcooking the broccoli. A brief stir fry preserves its texture, colour, and fresh taste.

Select low-sodium soy sauce or tamari. Extra salt is usually unnecessary because the sauce already provides savory flavour.

Divide the cooked quinoa evenly between two bowls. Measured portions help maintain a balanced carbohydrate intake while keeping the meal satisfying. Estimated nutrients per serving {{/usCountry}}

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The following values are approximate. Ingredient brands, chicken trimming, vegetable sizes, and sauce quantities may cause small differences. Nutrient Estimated amount per serving Main sources Calories 535 kcal Chicken breast, quinoa, vegetables, olive oil, and sesame seeds Protein 55–57 g Chicken breast, quinoa, broccoli, soy sauce, and sesame seeds Carbohydrates 48 g Quinoa, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, honey, and lime juice Dietary fiber 6 g Quinoa, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and spring onions Total fat 11 g Chicken breast, olive oil, quinoa, and sesame seeds Saturated fat 2 g Chicken breast and olive oil Cholesterol 145 mg Chicken breast Vitamin A 430 mcg RAE Carrot, broccoli, and bell pepper Vitamin B6 1.4 mg Chicken breast, quinoa, broccoli, and carrot Vitamin B12 0.5 mcg Chicken breast Niacin 22 mg Chicken breast and quinoa Folate 120 mcg DFE Broccoli, quinoa, bell pepper, and spring onions Vitamin C 120 mg Broccoli, bell pepper, and lime juice Vitamin E 2 mg Olive oil, quinoa, bell pepper, and sesame seeds Vitamin K 150 mcg Broccoli and spring onions Calcium 100 mg Broccoli, quinoa, sesame seeds, and spring onions Iron 3.5 mg Chicken breast, quinoa, broccoli, and sesame seeds Magnesium 130 mg Quinoa, broccoli, sesame seeds, and chicken breast Phosphorus 650 mg Chicken breast, quinoa, and sesame seeds Potassium 1,450 mg Chicken breast, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and quinoa Sodium 650 mg Low-sodium soy sauce and chicken breast Zinc 4 mg Chicken breast, quinoa, and sesame seeds Selenium 65 mcg Chicken breast and quinoa Manganese 1.6 mg Quinoa, broccoli, ginger, and sesame seeds Copper 0.5 mg Quinoa, sesame seeds, broccoli, and vegetables

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Chicken and broccoli stir fry with quinoa gives your routine a practical balance of lean protein, vegetables, and measured carbohydrates.FAQs

1. Can quinoa be cooked in advance?Yes. Cooked quinoa can be refrigerated, then added during assembly to help the bowl come together faster on busy weekdays.

2. Can leftover chicken or turkey be used?Yes. Cooked turkey or leftover chicken can replace fresh chicken, but the final protein amount may vary slightly by serving.

3. Can this dish be made gluten-free?Yes. Use tamari instead of regular soy sauce and check every packaged ingredient for a certified gluten-free label before cooking.

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