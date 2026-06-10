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Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry With Quinoa: A 55g Protein Rich Fitness Meal To Try For Weight Loss

Chicken and broccoli stir fry with quinoa delivers 55g protein per serving with one teaspoon of oil. Try this easy fitness meal prep recipe for lunch or dinner.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 03:40 pm IST
By Saborni Saha
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A bowlful of healthy Chicken Broccoli stir fry with quinoa can set up your lunch with all the leftovers you have in the refrigerator. Whether you are setting up a fitness diet plan or looking for something light for dinner, this dish is gluten-free, low-fat, filled with protein and vitamins, and it certainly tastes amazing. Just imagine how much food you would have to consume for a solid 55g protein intake? With this one-bowl chicken and broccoli stir fry.

Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry with Quinoa: A 55g Protein Rich Meal(Adobe Stock)

So, what about the nutrients of this dish? Chicken is an excellent source of amino acids. Human bodies use amino acids to build muscle tissue, which is actually important to preserve as ageing starts. The more protein you intake, the more you can steadily maintain bone density. Therefore, eating chicken may help build stronger muscles and promote healthier bones, decreasing the risk of injuries and diseases such as osteoporosis.

Studies state that consuming 25-30 grams of protein per meal can actually leave you feel fuller, help in proper weight management and may reduce the risk of cardiac disease. Broccoli comes with different nutrients following vitamins, fiber, minerals, and phenolic compounds. Not just that, broccoli adds more antioxidants, anti-inflammatory elements, anti-microbial and neuroprotective effects. And then comes quinoa. Quinoa is a highly nutritious, gluten-free option that is filled with complete protein, minerals and dietary fiber. Consuming quinoa can improve cardiovascular health, blood sugar regulation, and metabolic function.

The following values are approximate. Ingredient brands, chicken trimming, vegetable sizes, and sauce quantities may cause small differences.

NutrientEstimated amount per servingMain sources
Calories535 kcalChicken breast, quinoa, vegetables, olive oil, and sesame seeds
Protein55–57 gChicken breast, quinoa, broccoli, soy sauce, and sesame seeds
Carbohydrates48 gQuinoa, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, honey, and lime juice
Dietary fiber6 gQuinoa, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and spring onions
Total fat11 gChicken breast, olive oil, quinoa, and sesame seeds
Saturated fat2 gChicken breast and olive oil
Cholesterol145 mgChicken breast
Vitamin A430 mcg RAECarrot, broccoli, and bell pepper
Vitamin B61.4 mgChicken breast, quinoa, broccoli, and carrot
Vitamin B120.5 mcgChicken breast
Niacin22 mgChicken breast and quinoa
Folate120 mcg DFEBroccoli, quinoa, bell pepper, and spring onions
Vitamin C120 mgBroccoli, bell pepper, and lime juice
Vitamin E2 mgOlive oil, quinoa, bell pepper, and sesame seeds
Vitamin K150 mcgBroccoli and spring onions
Calcium100 mgBroccoli, quinoa, sesame seeds, and spring onions
Iron3.5 mgChicken breast, quinoa, broccoli, and sesame seeds
Magnesium130 mgQuinoa, broccoli, sesame seeds, and chicken breast
Phosphorus650 mgChicken breast, quinoa, and sesame seeds
Potassium1,450 mgChicken breast, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and quinoa
Sodium650 mgLow-sodium soy sauce and chicken breast
Zinc4 mgChicken breast, quinoa, and sesame seeds
Selenium65 mcgChicken breast and quinoa
Manganese1.6 mgQuinoa, broccoli, ginger, and sesame seeds
Copper0.5 mgQuinoa, sesame seeds, broccoli, and vegetables

Chicken and broccoli stir fry with quinoa gives your routine a practical balance of lean protein, vegetables, and measured carbohydrates.FAQs

1. Can quinoa be cooked in advance?Yes. Cooked quinoa can be refrigerated, then added during assembly to help the bowl come together faster on busy weekdays.

2. Can leftover chicken or turkey be used?Yes. Cooked turkey or leftover chicken can replace fresh chicken, but the final protein amount may vary slightly by serving.

3. Can this dish be made gluten-free?Yes. Use tamari instead of regular soy sauce and check every packaged ingredient for a certified gluten-free label before cooking.

 
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