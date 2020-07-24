e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Coronavirus: WHO chief scientist sees no herd immunity to Covid-19 yet

Coronavirus: WHO chief scientist sees no herd immunity to Covid-19 yet

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan estimates that about 50-60% of the population will need to be immune to the coronavirus for there to be any protective “herd immunity” effect. This is usually achieved through vaccination and occurs when most of a population is immune to a disease, blocking its continued spread.

health Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
London
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through Chinatown in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Friday, July 24, 2020.
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through Chinatown in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP)
         

The chief scientist at the World Health Organisation estimates that about 50% to 60% of the population will need to be immune to the coronavirus for there to be any protective “herd immunity” effect.

Herd immunity is usually achieved through vaccination and occurs when most of a population is immune to a disease, blocking its continued spread.

During a social media event on Friday, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that studies done from some countries hit hard by Covid-19 show that about 5% to 10% of people now have antibodies, though in some countries, it has been as high as 20%.

She says: “As there are waves of this infection going through countries, people are going to develop antibodies and those people will hopefully be immune for sometime so they will also act as barriers and brakes to the spread.” Other experts have estimated that as much as 70% to 80% of the population need to have antibodies before there is any herd immunity effect.

In the pandemic’s earlier stages, countries including Britain proposed achieving herd immunity as an outbreak response strategy. But Swaminathan pointed out that achieving this effect with a vaccine is much safer than letting the virus rip through the population.

She says that to achieve herd immunity through natural infection, you need to have several waves and you will see the morbidity and mortality that we see now.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
At Rajasthan Guv’s house, ‘Ashok Gehlot zindabad’ slogans to make a point
At Rajasthan Guv’s house, ‘Ashok Gehlot zindabad’ slogans to make a point
WHO chief scientist sees no herd immunity to Covid-19 yet
WHO chief scientist sees no herd immunity to Covid-19 yet
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In