IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Covid-19: Private vaccine prices capped at 250 a shot
The Centre released a template for the certificate that people with comorbidities will have to get from a registered medical practitioner to be eligible for the vaccination.(REUTERS)
The Centre released a template for the certificate that people with comorbidities will have to get from a registered medical practitioner to be eligible for the vaccination.(REUTERS)
health

Covid-19: Private vaccine prices capped at 250 a shot

Members of the general public eligible for the next phase beginning March 1 can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose, the Union government has said, while outlining new guidelines and features being included in the Co-WIN platform.
READ FULL STORY
By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:46 AM IST

Private hospitals vaccinating people against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be allowed to charge up to 250 per dose, the Centre said on Saturday, two days before the next leg of India’s vaccination drive, with the Union health ministry detailing the comorbid conditions that will be considered while immunising people.

Members of the general public eligible for the next phase beginning March 1 can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose, the Union government has said, while outlining new guidelines and features being included in the Co-WIN platform. The decision will allow anyone above the age of 60 and those older than 45 but with illnesses that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 to approach government and private hospitals for shots.

Two vaccines that are currently approved for use – Covishield and Covaxin – will be provided by the government to public and private sector hospitals, a health ministry official said on condition of anonymity. The vaccines will be administered for free at the government centres.

“Private hospitals functioning as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) can charge subject to a ceiling of 250 per person per dose along with the electronic and financial management mechanism in this regard,” a statement by the Union health ministry said. The states have been asked to provide login credentials to private centres on the updated Co-WIN platform. The Co-WIN platform is a digital platform being used to run the vaccination drive, and anyone who needs to get a dose must be registered on it.

The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new platform that will allow self-registration of recipients.

The Centre released a template for the certificate that people with comorbidities will have to get from a registered medical practitioner to be eligible for the vaccination. The doctor will have to sign the certificate that mentions the name of the recipient, their age, gender, address, and mobile number, along with the identification document presented by them. The form mentions 20 comorbidities in an attached check-list.


Since the vaccination drive began last month, over 15 million doses have been administered across the country.
Since the vaccination drive began last month, over 15 million doses have been administered across the country.

People between the ages of 45 and 59 who have any of the 20 comorbidities will qualify for a shot. The conditions include congenital heart disease that leads to pulmonary arterial hypertension, end-stage kidney disease, or cancers such as lymphoma, leukaemia and myloma, decompensated liver cirrhosis (deterioration of liver function due to scarring), primary immune deficiency conditions, and sickle cell anaemia.

The nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16, with the government focusing on immunising 30 million health care and frontline workers in the first leg. In the second phase, it plans to vaccinate about 270 million people who are over the age of 60 or are aged at least 45 years and have comorbid conditions.

Since the drive began last month, over 15 million doses have been administered across the country. But the coverage has been lower than expected, with only 48 people turning up on average for every 100 people expected for each session, according to government data.

“The current 313 vaccination [in Delhi] sites will continue to function as is. The clarity on which other hospitals will be added to the list and whether or not they will charge people will be taken after a meeting with private hospitals tomorrow [Sunday],” a senior official from Delhi’s health department said on condition of anonymity.

All 10,000 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be involved in the second phase of the vaccination drive to immunise an estimated 270 million people over the age of 60 years or those living with severe comorbidities.

Nearly 600 hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and other private hospitals empanelled in any state government insurance schemes will also be involved in the next phase of the vaccination drive.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday interacted with health secretaries and MDs (National Health Mission) of all states and Union territories on the vaccination of age-appropriate groups.

“This nationwide vaccination programme is now to be exponentially expanded to the following age-groups from 1st March, 2021: i) all citizens above 60 years of age, and ii) those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities,” a government statement said on Saturday.

At the meeting, the states were asked to map all private facilities with the nearest cold chain points to ensure a seamless flow of vaccines to them.

Specific dates for Covid-19 vaccination will soon be decided where target groups of potential beneficiates will be vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus outbreak coronavirus vaccine
Close
The Centre released a template for the certificate that people with comorbidities will have to get from a registered medical practitioner to be eligible for the vaccination.(REUTERS)
The Centre released a template for the certificate that people with comorbidities will have to get from a registered medical practitioner to be eligible for the vaccination.(REUTERS)
health

Covid-19: Private vaccine prices capped at 250 a shot

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:46 AM IST
Members of the general public eligible for the next phase beginning March 1 can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose, the Union government has said, while outlining new guidelines and features being included in the Co-WIN platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's second phase of Covid-19 vaccination is set to begin on March 1.(Reuters)
India's second phase of Covid-19 vaccination is set to begin on March 1.(Reuters)
health

People with these 20 conditions will be priority customers of Covid vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Here is the list of 20 co-morbid conditions released by the government for Covid-19 vaccine priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Govindaraju and scientists from JNCASR and an Indian-origin scientist at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, the molecule, called TGR63, has been shown in animal studies to to not only halt the progress of the disease but even reverse it. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
Govindaraju and scientists from JNCASR and an Indian-origin scientist at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, the molecule, called TGR63, has been shown in animal studies to to not only halt the progress of the disease but even reverse it. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
health

Scientists discover possible cure for Alzheimer's, seeks funds for trials

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:45 PM IST
The breakthrough is a small molecule, named TGR 63 that has shown the ability to disrupt the mechanism through which neurons become dysfunctional in Alzheimer's disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity (Representative Image/REUTERS)
Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity (Representative Image/REUTERS)
health

Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:39 PM IST
A research, published in the journal Nature Medicine on Friday, noted that the protein OAS1 is linked to less severe disease requiring ventilation and reduced mortality among Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Covid-19 vaccine at the Palestine Red Crescent hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Covid-19 vaccine at the Palestine Red Crescent hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Committed to providing equal access to vaccines to Palestinians: India at UNSC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Nagaraj Naidu also said that India has been helping the war torn region with healthcare equipment, medicines as well as Covid-19 vaccines from the beginning of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the drive began on January 16, over 13 million doses have been delivered across the country.
Since the drive began on January 16, over 13 million doses have been delivered across the country.
health

Walk-in registration for jabs in next phase

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The Co-WIN platform is the digital backbone of the vaccination drive, and anyone who needs to get a dose must be registered on it. The government took the platform offline for the weekend to upgrade it to Co-WIN 2.0, which will allow all eligible people to be included.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists are also keeping a track of a variant with the N440K mutation that might be transmitting at a slightly faster pace than other variants in India.(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)
Scientists are also keeping a track of a variant with the N440K mutation that might be transmitting at a slightly faster pace than other variants in India.(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)
health

Covid-19: Mutations may not be driving spike, say experts

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:57 AM IST
The E484K mutation, which occurs on the spike protein used by the virus to enter human cells, is thought to cause loss of sensitivity to immune response generated by current vaccines or previous infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, led by Cambridge researchers, has not yet been published or peer-reviewed, but the authors call it "real-world evidence for a high level of protection against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection" from a single dose of the vaccine. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The study, led by Cambridge researchers, has not yet been published or peer-reviewed, but the authors call it "real-world evidence for a high level of protection against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection" from a single dose of the vaccine. (Representative Image)(AFP)
health

Single dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine may prevent asymptomatic infection: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:44 PM IST
According to CNN, researchers used PCR tests to screen for coronavirus in vaccinated and non-vaccinated Cambridge University Hospitals health care workers who reported to work feeling well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three methods of registration - advance self-registration via the CO-Win app, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration were also explained to the states and UTs(Reuters)
Three methods of registration - advance self-registration via the CO-Win app, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration were also explained to the states and UTs(Reuters)
india news

Co-morbidity certificate must for Covid-19 vaccination of people above 45 years

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:20 PM IST
A new version of Co-WIN (2.0) will be unveiled which will have the option for self-registration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Delhi hospital.(Representative Photo/Reuters)
Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Delhi hospital.(Representative Photo/Reuters)
health

Vitamin B6 may help keep Covid-19's cytokine storms at bay: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The study paper published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that vitamin B6 may help calm cytokine storms and unclog blood clots linked to Covid-19's lethality. But the research on it is lacking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
health

Biden: US to launch 'massive' effort to educate citizens about Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:43 AM IST
"We're going to bring together leaders of all segments of our society to educate and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated," said US President Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A policeman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Reuters file photo)
A policeman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Reuters file photo)
health

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 to begin on March 1: Some FAQs

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Govt also said that vaccines could be purchased by eligible people at private hospitals. The development comes at a time when the country appears to be on the brink of a second wave of infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard soldiers help to sign up people for their vaccination appointment at the York College coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site on February 24, 2021 in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens borough in New York City.(AFP)
National Guard soldiers help to sign up people for their vaccination appointment at the York College coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site on February 24, 2021 in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens borough in New York City.(AFP)
health

New Covid-19 variant, B.1.526, spotted in New York City

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:48 AM IST
  • The variant has also caused concerns among researchers regarding how it might affect the vaccination process as some variants, including the B.1.526, could be resistant to vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctors were forced to remove an eye each of two women to prevent the spread of infection following botched cataract surgeries at a private Indore hospital on August 5, a medical officer said on Monday.(Unsplash)
Doctors were forced to remove an eye each of two women to prevent the spread of infection following botched cataract surgeries at a private Indore hospital on August 5, a medical officer said on Monday.(Unsplash)
health

Rarest-of rare liver pregnancy successfully treated at Goa Medical College

By Gerard de Souza, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • The patient was successfully operated and haemostasis was prevented. She was discharged on the 13th day post operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 2020, Dr Reddy’s partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India.(Reuters Photo)
In September 2020, Dr Reddy’s partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India.(Reuters Photo)
health

More data sought on Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on February 19 for the human adenoviral vector-based vaccine candidate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac