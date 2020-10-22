e-paper
Data breach at Dr Reddy’s forces lab to temporarily shot operations across globe

The Hyderabad-based lab is authorised to test and distribute the Russian Covid-19 vaccine in India

health Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:48 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had recently received approval from the drugs controller general of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trial in India for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine candidate against Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Dr Reddy's Laboratories had recently received approval from the drugs controller general of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trial in India for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine candidate against Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS File)
         

After reports of a data leak from Hyderabad-based global pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, one of country’s leading pathology laboratory chains came out, IT has been forced to temporarily shut operations in its plants across the world.

Apart from its plant in India, the other plants that have shut include the ones at Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The breach is reported to have taken place early (India time) Thursday.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had recently received approval from the drugs controller general of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trial in India for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine candidate against Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, last month announced that it had inked a deal with India’s Dr Reddy’s for the trial and distribution of their vaccine candidate in India.

Upon regulatory approvals in India, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy’s.

According to RDIF, deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020, subject to the completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia.

The company is reviewing what led to the data breach.

Mukesh Rathi, CIO, Dr. Reddy’s issued a statement in the matter as reported by the website moneycontrol.com.

“In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, we have isolated all data centre services to take required preventive actions. We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident.”

The shares of Dr Reddy’s declined by nearly 3% following the report of data breach.

